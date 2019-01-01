Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool enter race for Mbappe

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo will take over at from Ernesto Valverde at the start of 2020.

That is the opinion of former boss Claudio Borghi, who spoke out on the current problems at Camp Nou in comments to CDF (via Mundo Deportivo).

Borghi also cited a "direct source" who told him that Gallardo would only move to if Valverde were relieved of his duties first.