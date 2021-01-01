Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ready £500k-a-week offer for Pogba

Napoli chasing several centre-backs
Napoli are eyeing several centre-backs as they look to address their defence before the end of the window.
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juan Jesus, Shkodran Mustafi and Daniele Rugani are among the defenders the club is targeting.
Mustafi is currently a free agent after leaving Schalke at the end of last season.
Agent says Spurs-linked Lautaro wants to stay at Inter
Luataro Martinez's agent says the striker wants to stay at Inter as he believes in the club.
The Argentine has been linked with Spurs this summer but appears set to stay in Serie A.
West Ham still have hopes for Zouma
West Ham have not given up on signing Kurt Zouma, reports the Guardian.
Chelsea are still holding out for a £25 million fee and Zouma's wage demands may prove too high for West Ham.
But Chelsea will need to facilitate a deal to raise the funds to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.
Batshuayi set for Besiktas
Michy Batshuayi is set to join Besiktas on loan, Goal can confirm.
The Belgian forward will depart Chelsea on another loan spell with th Turkish club expected to have the option to buy at the end of his one-year stay.
Leverkusen complete Hincapie signing
🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 16, 2021
Piero Hincapié has joined the Werkself on a five-year deal! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/apIdEF06nj
Liverpool's Clarkson completes loan move to Blackburn
Leighton Clarkson has finalised a loan move to @Rovers.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021
Best of luck for the season ahead, Leighton 🙌
Spurs form part of the race for Insigne
Tottenham are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Lorenzo Insigne's situation at Napoli, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Euro 2020-winning Italy international will see his current deal expire in 2022 and will be free to discuss pre-contract terms with any suitors outside of Italy from January.
Juve want Pjanic back from Barca
Juventus remain keen on bringing Miralem Pjanic back onto their books, claims Calciomercato.
The Bosnian midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona and may be offered an opportunity to retrace his steps to Turin.
Leicester to keep Barnes from Liverpool
Leicester are ready to tie Harvey Barnes to a new contract at the King Power Stadium, reports The Athletic.
The England international has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Foxes have no intention of selling.
Man City pushing ahead with Kane pursuit (ESPN)
Blues still keen on Spurs striker
Manchester City are, according to ESPN, still pushing ahead with their efforts to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham.
Spurs are reluctant sellers, but the reigning Premier League champions believe a deal for a prolific frontman can be done at the right price.
Liverpool's Clarkson to join Blackburn on loan
Liverpool starlet Leighton Clarkson is set to join Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm.
The 19-year-old trained with Rovers on Monday morning ahead of his official unveiling, and is eager to test himself at first-team level after impressing in pre-season for the Reds.
Clarkson is following in the footsteps of Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott, who took in a successful loan spell at Ewood Park last term, and will be expected to make a similar impact as Tony Mowbray's side fight for promotion from the Championship.
Villa announce Bradley Young's temporary departure
Good luck at Carlisle, @Bradley_Young9! 👊— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 16, 2021
Everton loan Broadhead to Sunderland
Best of luck, @BroadheadNathan! 🔵— Everton (@Everton) August 16, 2021
Burnley close in on Lyon's Cornet
Burnley are closing in on the signing of Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, according to The Sun.
The Clarets are hopeful that their £12 million ($17m) bid will be enough to prise the 24-year-old away from the Groupama Stadium.
Hertha Berlin have also submitted an offer for Cornet, but it is thought to be lower than Burnley's.
Atletico see €60m Vlahovic bid rejected
Atletico Madrid have seen a €60 million (£51m/$71m) bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic rejected, according to Sky Italia.
La Viola are determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old, who still has two years left on his current contract.
It remains to be seen whether Atletico will come back with an improved offer for Vlahovic, with Tottenham also thought to be weighing up a bid of their own.
Man City tracking National League star Hudlin
Manchester City are tracking Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, according to The Athletic.
The Premier League champions have earmarked the 21-year-old as one for the future, and plan to loan him out immediately if they can finalise a deal with his National League club.
Middlesborough and Cardiff are also interested in Hudlin, who scored nine goals for Moors last term.
Bayern cannot keep Kimmich & Goretzka 'at any cost'
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has admitted that the club cannot keep Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka "at any cost".
Kimmich has just entered the final two years of his current contract at Allianz Arena, while Goretzka only has 11 months left to run on his agreement, and has been strongly linked with Manchester United.
Bayern are reportedly working to tie both players down to new long-term deals, but Hainer insists that the German champions won't be held to ransom when it comes to their wage demands.
Randriamamy handed pro terms at PSG
🖊️🧤— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 16, 2021
18-year-old keeper Mathyas Randriamamy signs his first pro contract with Paris 👏 ❤️💙
PSG ready £500k-a-week offer for Pogba (The Independent)
Ligue 1 giants want Man Utd star
Paris Saint-Germain are, according to The Independent, ready to offer Paul Pogba a lucrative contract if he agrees to join them as a free agent in 2022.
The World Cup winner has entered the final year of his deal at Manchester United and could reportedly earn £500,000-a-week at Parc des Princes.
Xhaka signs new Arsenal contract
Granit Xhaka has, according to football.london, signed a new contract at Arsenal.
The Swiss midfielder's new deal will tie him to the Gunners until 2025, with an extended stay agreed after coming close to linking up with Roma this summer.
Liverpool not looking for an attacker
Liverpool are not actively looking to bring in another attacker, claims The Athletic.
That situation could change if Divock Origi were to depart, but Jurgen Klopp is said to be happy with the options at his disposal.
Bellerin desperate for Arsenal exit
The Athletic reports that Hector Bellerin is desperately looking for a way out of Arsenal.
The Spanish right-back has slipped out of favour under Mikel Arteta and wants a move elsewhere before the summer transfer window closes.
Will James Rodriguez leave Everton?
Man Utd, City & Chelsea eyeing Metz teenager Sarr
Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all eyeing Metz teenager Pape Sarr, according to Football Insider.
The three Premier League clubs could engage in a bidding war for the 18-year-old, who is currently valued at around £28 million ($39m).
Sarr has already played 25 Ligue 1 matches for Metz, scoring three goals.
Spurs target Bamford
Tottenham have identified Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford as a transfer target, according to The Telegraph.
Spurs are looking at the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who is being strongly linked with Manchester City.
Leeds are eager to keep hold of Bamford, though, and plan to offer him a new contract in the coming weeks.
Barca monitoring Aubameyang & Lacazette (SPORT)
Gunners duo touted for Camp Nou switch
Barcelona are monitoring Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to SPORT.
Both men are being linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium as the Gunners seek to reduce their wage bill.
Barca are keeping an eye on the situation, but would have to sell a few players of their own before moving for Aubameyang or Lacazette.
Chelsea set to loan Miazga to Alaves
Chelsea are confident to complete Matt Miazga deal with Alavés on loan this week, as reported yesterday. Negotiations at final stages, official announcement soon 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021
Ike Ugbo also set to join Genk, no bid from Anderlecht. Kenedy has proposals from Flamengo and La Liga clubs. https://t.co/v3iOiABCmE
Everton to bid £2m for USMNT forward Hoppe
👥📞#Everton met with the #Schalke04 team and got information about Matthew #Hoppe.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 15, 2021
🤔Everton plans to bid 💷£2 million for #MatthewHoppe. #EFC #S04 pic.twitter.com/Y0zvIBhqJR
Sunderland eye move for Broadhead
Sunderland are aiming to seal a loan deal for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, reports the Sunderland Echo.
The 23-year-old scored 11 goals last season while playing for Everton's reserve side.
Bologna pushing for Pepi move
Bologna are pushing to land FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Pepi, 18, has scored eight goals in MLS this season, leading to interest from plenty of European clubs.
Burnley launch Cornet bid
Burnley have made an offer of £12 million ($17m) for Lyon wing-back Maxwel Cornet, The Sun states.
OL are willing to sell the 24-year-old to fund other bids, including a possible move for Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool.
Hertha Berlin are also interested in a move for Cornet.
McLean wanted by Wigan and Bolton
Veteran winger James McClean of Stoke is wanted by both Wigan and Bolton, The Sun reports.
The Ireland star has been told he can leave the Potters.
Real Madrid lower Odegaard price (ABC)
The Norwegian could be destined for a move to Arsenal
Real Madrid are willing to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal for £34 million ($47m), according to ABC.
In addition to that fee, however, they want £8.5m ($12m) in potential add-ons, plus a buy-back clause.
It is reported, however, Arsenal will only pay £25m ($35m) for the Norway star.
Barcelona suffer Sanches blow
Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is unlikely to move to Barcelona this summer due to an injury, L'Equipe reports.
The Portugal international is set to undergo surgery that will keep him out until September.
Neville: Kane has already gone
England legend Gary Neville believes that Harry Kane's time at Tottenham is over after he missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I just read into the fact that, because he was not involved today - every other England player that has been part of the Euros I believe has been involved this weekend - whether it was from the bench or in the squad, Harry Kane would be here today.
"I feel if there was no doubt over his future, I took into it that he has gone."
Blackpool try to snatch Man Utd youngster Laird
Blackpool have made a last-ditch move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird, according to the Sun.
Swansea had previously been in pole position to sign the defensive talent.
Laird, 20, spent last season on loan with MK Dons last term.
Liverpool ready to move for Mbappe (Transfer Window)
The Reds are hoping to land the superstar on a free
Liverpool will try to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, according to the Transfer Window podcast.
It is reported that Mbappe is "interested" in a deal with the Anfield club, who will have to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.
Cahill a wanted man
Ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill is wanted by numerous clubs following his release from Crystal Palace.
The Sun says that Bournemouth, Norwich and Rangers all want the centre-back.