Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi

Blancos only looking to land PSG striker

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is the only transfer target that Real Madrid are focused on in the final days of the summer window, claims AS.

The Blancos are not looking to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo or make a move for Robert Lewandowski, with it a case of signing a World Cup-winning France international or doing no more business at Santiago Bernabeu.

