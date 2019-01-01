Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus to offer Man Utd three players in Pogba deal

Ben Arfa heading to La Liga?
Lille target £5m Celtic defender
Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has become the subject of interest from Lille, The Sun claims.
The French side are lining up a £5 million ($6m) bid for the 24-year-old centre-back, who moved to Scotland from Croatia four years ago.
Lille have already approached the Scottish champions and are confident of signing him, even though Celtic boss Neil Lennon wants Simunovic to stay.
Juve pick three players to swap for Pogba
Serie A champions to offer Cancelo, Costa & Matuidi
Juventus have picked out three players they could offer to Manchester United as part of a deal for Paul Pogba this summer, Corriere della Sera reports.
The Italian champions believe they can convince United to lower their £150 million ($188m) asking price for the French midfielder by offering to send Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi to Old Trafford.
Atletico want James to complete summer spending
Atletico Madrid have made James Rodriguez a priority as they look to bring an end to their summer transfer business.
Marca reports that the Rojiblancos are pushing to land the Colombia international from Real Madrid, while Napoli are still in the frame.
But negotiations with Real Madrid are not expected to be easy, even though James is open to making the switch to their rivals.
Napoli advance on Lille star Pepe
Napoli are edging towards the signing of Nicolas Pepe after holding positive talks with Lille.
The French side are holding out for around €65 million for their star attacker, who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain as well as several Premier League teams.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis identified Pepe as a potential option for the Serie A side earlier in this transfer window and is now moving in on him.
Sky Sport in Italy reports negotiations are underway between the two sides and the Stadio San Paolo club are willing to offer 22-year-old midfielder Adam Ounas as part of the deal to try to lower Lille’s price.