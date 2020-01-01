Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Romero wants to leave Man Utd for MLS

coach Lionel Scaloni feels it is "positive" that Lionel Messi stayed at because it has allowed the superstar to stay settled

Messi's unhappiness at how the Catalans were being run saw him hand in a bombshell transfer request, before the 33-year-old exclusively told Goal he would be staying at Camp Nou this season.

Ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against at La Bombonera, Scaloni revealed Messi's feelings about being in the Argentinian camp and mentioned his relief that the star attacker sorted out his future.

Read the full story here on Goal!