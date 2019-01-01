Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set to bid for two strikers in January

Benfica interested in Antuna
Mexico national team winger Uriel Antuna has interest from Benfica.
The 22-year-old is currently with the LA Galaxy on loan from Manchester City and has recently agreed to a new contract with the Premier League side.
Another loan looms however with Benfica and another MLS stint now on the cards.
Tevez's Boca future in doubt
Carlos Tevez's glittering Boca Juniors career may be entering its final months, according to Clarin.
The forward is an idol at the Bombonera for his exploits across three separate spells with the Buenos Aires giants.
But his contract expires in December, and while the 35-year-old is keen to renew there is no guarantee he will receive a new contract, particularly with Boca's presidential elections less than two months away.
Chelsea scouts watch Milinkovic-Savic
Chelsea scouts were present in Glasgow on Thursday to watch Lazio defender Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to TuttoMercato.
The Serbia international is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, although he did not enjoy the best of evenings as Celtic downed Lazio 2-1 at Parkhead.
Zlatan's Inter move stalls over 'Raiola factor'
The agent is not a popular figure around San Siro
Talks between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter have stalled over the presence of agent Mino Raiola, according to CalcioMercato.
The Los Angeles Galaxy star has been widely tipped to make a return to Italy in 2020, with Inter one of the sides looking to seal his signature.
But the poor relationship between the Nerazzurri and Raiola poses a problem, while Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is also unconvinced his side needs more firepower in attack.
Chelsea line up Werner and Wilson bids
The Blues want to bolster their attack
Chelsea hope to re-enter the transfer market with two signings in January, according to the Sun.
The Blues are currently banned from signing players, but are confident that the suspension will be lifted in time for the winter window.
Should they be cleared, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson are their top targets to bolster Frank Lampard's strikeforce.