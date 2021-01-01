Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool and Chelsea keeping an eye on Coman situation

Bayern Munich are one of several teams in for U.S. men's national team striker RIcardo Pepi, according to Jaime Ojeda.

Pepi has previously been linked with clubs in Serie A, while his FC Dallas team-mate Justin Che has also been linked with a permanent move to Bayern after previously joining the club on loan.

The young striker shined for the U.S. in World Cup qualifiers, scoring on his debut.