Flick expecting Boateng to stay at Bayern
Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick expects Jerome Boateng to remain at the club despite strong links with Arsenal.
The 31-year-old has been at the club since joining from Manchester City in 2011 and was first choice at the back for the first few years.
But fitness problems began to have an impact in 2015-16 and he is yet to play more than 20 Bundesliga matches in a single season since.
Szczesny set for new Juve deal
Wojciech Szczesny is on the brink of signing a new contract at Juventus, according to Calciomercato.
The Polish goalkeeper has 18 months left on his current deal but is set to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms through to the summer of 2024.
Juventus had been linked with alternative goalkeepers in recent weeks including Gigio Donnarumma and Andre ter Stegen, with Szczesny's future seemingly in doubt.
Dembele, Zaha and Sancho on Chelsea wanted list
Blues keen to re-shape their attack
Chelsea are interested in signing Moussa Dembele, Wilfried Zaha and Jadon Sancho this month as they reshape their forward line, according to Footmercato.
The Blues have already had a €40 million (£34m/$44m) bid rejected by Lyon for Dembele but hope to tempt them into a deal by offering Olivier Giroud in exchange.
They are also willing to offer Crystal Palace forward Zaha a contract worth around £200,000 ($261,000) a week plus bonuses to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge
England forward Sancho is also high on Chelsea's shortlist, though they fear any deal to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund could be prohibitively expensive this month.
Villa cool interest in Hart
Aston Villa have cooled their interest in Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, though he will still be allowed to leave Turf Moor this month if the right offer comes in, reports the Mail.
Villa are on the lookout for goalkeeping cover after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.
They are believed to have made initial enquiries about Hart, who is out of contract in the summer, but are now considering other targets.
Bayern enquire about Hakimi
Bayern Munich have spoken to Real Madrid about the summer availability of full-back Achraf Hakimi, reports Marca.
The 21-year-old is currently on a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund and is due to return to Madrid at the end of the current campaign.
Hakimi has impressed during his time in a Dortmund shirt, prompting Bayern to enquire as to whether he has a long-term future at Real or instead will be available for transfer in the summer.
Swansea close to Brewster loan
Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is set to complete a loan move to Swansea later on Monday, reports The Guardian.
The two sides agreed a deal over the past few days but Liverpool wanted the 19-year-old to feature in Sunday's FA Cup third round tie against Everton.
Brewster is expected to link up with the Swansea squad later this week and could make his debut in Sunday's Championship clash with rivals Cardiff.