Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford nears new £78m Manchester United deal

The striker is set to sign a massive contract to stay at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford is nearing a new contract with that will pay him £78 million ($102m) over five years, according to the Mirror.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, the 21-year-old has been locked in talks with United over a new deal.

And it appears that a breakthrough has been made with Rashford set to earn £300,000 per week, more than tripling his current wage of £80,000 per week.