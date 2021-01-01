Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba planning Real move next summer

Lazio have a good chance of landing midfielder Toma Basic this summer.

The Serie A side are leading the race to land him and Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez has said he could be sold, though there are other teams trying to get him.

"We know that the player and his entourage want to try a new adventure and we are not opposed to that," he said.

"We have three clubs interested in the boy, but Toma clearly prefers one club and we will try to work with them to define the transfer. But we must also consider that there are two other offers, so we have to make a choice."