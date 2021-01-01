Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba planning Real move next summer

Bordeaux open to Basic sale as Lazio lurk
Lazio have a good chance of landing midfielder Toma Basic this summer.
The Serie A side are leading the race to land him and Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez has said he could be sold, though there are other teams trying to get him.
"We know that the player and his entourage want to try a new adventure and we are not opposed to that," he said.
"We have three clubs interested in the boy, but Toma clearly prefers one club and we will try to work with them to define the transfer. But we must also consider that there are two other offers, so we have to make a choice."
Liverpool agree terms for Davies to join Sheffield Utd on loan
Liverpool have agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United for Ben Davies, Goal can confirm.
The transfer will have an undisclosed fee attached to it and is set to be made official within the next 24 hours.
Dybala still wants Juventus extension but no agreement yet
The talks between Juventus and Paulo Dybala will continue to drag on for a bit longer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Argentina attacker's agent has met with the club three times in the last week and still has not come to an agreement over a contract extension.
While Juve want to him to commit to four more seasons, Dybala only wants a one-year extension. Plus, the Bianconeri are offering a basic salary of €8 million plus €2m available in bonuses, while Dybala wants a guaranteed €10m per season.
The player is eager to sign a new deal, however, and there will be a fourth meeting later this month that will hopefully wrap things up.
Abraham completes Roma medical
Tammy Abraham has passed his medical at Roma, clearing him up to complete a move to the Serie A side, claims Sky Sports.
The striker will join the Italian team in a deal worth £34 million.
Son targets 10 years at Tottenham: I don't want to move anywhere else
Son Heung-min has admitted that he did not expect to be presented with a contract extension with Tottenham this summer but is pleased to have the opportunity to spend a decade at the club.
Mbappe rejected huge PSG contract offer (Marca)
Real Madrid hopes of signing France star increase
Kylian Mbappe turned down a massive contract offer from PSG, according to Marca.
It is reported that the France star rejected a six-year deal worth around €36m per year.
The player, it is reported, wants Real Madrid.
Kurzawa open to Lyon move
PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa is open to the idea of a transfer to Lyon, according to RMC.
Premier League clubs are seeking to sign OL left-back Maxwel Cornet, and Kurzawa is an option to replace him.
Chelsea to offload Kenedy to Flamengo and Miazga to Alaves
Chelsea are preparing to send two more players out on loan as Flamengo make their final push to sign Kenedy, while Matt Miazga is in advanced talks with La Liga side Alaves.
The Brazilian side are growing confident the Blues will accept their loan offer for Kenedy, while Miazga seems set to join Alaves but the structure of the deal is still being discussed.
Lirola close to Marseille return
Pol Lirola is close to a permanent move back Marseille, according to La Provence.
The right-back spent last season on loan at the Ligue 1 side and returned to Fiorentina this summer, but he is in France this weekend to continue talks with Marseille as they hope to wrap up a deal.
Sevilla confirm Augustinsson signing
🇸🇪 Welcome, Ludwig Augustinsson! 🤝 #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 15, 2021
Juventus want Pjanic back but deal will be complicated
Juventus are eager to bring Miralem Pjanic back to Serie A this summer as Barcelona look to offload the midfielder.
But Calciomercato reports the Turin giants will have a difficult time, as there are some obstacles they will have to navigate before they can close a deal.
First of all, the Bianconeri are determined to finalise the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, though that deal is said to be almost done.
Then, Juve will have to free up another space in the squad for Pjanic and finally the club want Barca to help pay part of his salary, at least 20 per cent.
Greuther Furth close to Dudziak signing
Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Furth are close to signing Jeremy Dudziak from Hamburg.
The 25-year-old midfielder, who can also play at full-back, is in talks with the club and director Rachid Azzouzi told Sky: "It's true that we are in talks with the player and HSV. But if that works out, he may strengthen us in the next few days."
Fiorentina turn down Atletico’s €60m bid for Spurs target Vlahovic
Fiorentina have rejected Atletico Madrid’s €60 million (£51m/$71m) offer for Dusan Vlahovic, says Sky Sport in Italy.
The Serie A side value the Serbian striker higher than that and have told Atleti to raise their bid.
But the Spanish champions are looking at other options, while Spurs are still in contention to land Vlahovic.
Arsenal want Nelson to sign new deal before Palace loan
Arsenal are determined to get Reiss Nelson to sign a new contract, says The Sun.
The 21-year-old winger is set to go out on loan, with Crystal Palace keen to get him, but the Gunners want to make sure Nelson remains tied to them for the long term.
West Ham eye Aston Villa defender Hause
West Ham could make a move for Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause, Football Insider reports.
The Hammers have several defensive options on their list of targets and Hause could be available after falling down the pecking order at Villa.
Pogba planning Real move next summer (Daily Star)
Frenchman has sights set on Bernabeu
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is planning to move to Real Madrid next summer - according to The Daily Star.
The Frenchman will run down his current contract through to June 2022 before moving to Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer, having decided against extending his stay at Old Trafford.
Pogba returned to action for United in their Premier League opener against Leeds on Saturday, providing four assists in a thumping 5-1 victory.
Atletico interested in Hertha striker Cunha
Atletico Madrid are interested in Matheus Cunha as main target. Talks ongoing to sign the Brazilian striker from Hertha Berlin - there’s no agreement for Dusan Vlahovic. 🔴🇧🇷 #Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021
Fiorentina want to keep Vlahovic and Rafa Mir deal between Atléti and Wolves is not progressing.
Brentford announce Jones signing
✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB, Nico Jones!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 15, 2021
The young defender joins Neil MacFarlane’s side on a two-year contract
Full Story 👉 https://t.co/sEZ7q4fkNi#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/Yy8PxYyWnF
Abraham to undergo Roma medical ahead of €40m move
Italian giants close in on Chelsea forward
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will undergo a medical at Roma on Sunday ahead of completing a €40 million (£34m/$47m) transfer to the Italian club, Goal can confirm.
Abraham will fly to Italy to complete the permanent switch to Stadio Olimpico after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel.
Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea from Inter would have seen the 23-year-old's playing time significantly reduced, and the club have ultimately decided to cash in on a player who only has two years left to run on his contract.
Lazio offered Coutinho
Lazio have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 29-year-old is represented by super agent Kia Joorabchian, who arranged a loan move to Stadio Olimpico for Manchester United's Andreas Pereira last season.
It has been suggested that Coutinho is one of several players that Barcelona are looking to offload amid an ongoing financial crisis.
Scholes predicts Pogba will now sign new Man Utd contract
Paul Scholes has expressed his belief that Paul Pogba will sign a new contract now that Manchester United have a team capable of winning trophies.
Pogba only has 11 months left to run on his current deal, and it has been suggested that the Red Devils could cash in on the World Cup winner before the transfer window closes.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been strongly linked with Pogba, while a potential return to Juventus has also been mooted, but Scholes is confident that he will opt to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Read the full story on Goal.
Roma set asking price for Torino-linked Diawara
Roma have set their asking price for Torino-linked midfielder Amadou Diawara, as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Giallorossi will be prepared to let the 24-year-old move to Turin if they receive a €20 million (£17m/$24m) offer before the transfer window closes.
Diawara was restricted to just 18 Serie A appearances for Roma last season, and only scored once.
Real Betis close in on Marseille striker Benedetto
Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Marseille forward Dario Benedetto - according to Le 10 Sport.
The Spanish outfit are close to finalising a loan deal for the 31-year-old, who finds himself behind Arkadiusz Milik in the squad pecking order at Orange Velodrome.
Benedetto scored five goals in 32 outings for Marseille last term, while also providing three assists.
Spurs & Villa vying for Damsgaard
Tottenham and Aston Villa are vying for the signature of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, according to Calcio Mercato.
Both clubs are thought to be leading the race for the 21-year-old, but will have to pay at least €35 million (£30m/$41m) to prise him away from Luigi Ferraris Stadium.
Damsgaard attracted admirers across the continent after helping Denmark reach the semi finals of Euro 2020 earlier this summer.
Nice prepping bid for Celtic's Edouard
Nice are prepping a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to Football Insider.
The French outfit are eager to arrange a permanent deal for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around €20 million (£17m/$24m).
Edouard has recorded one goal and one assist in Celtic's opening two Scottish Premier League fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign.
Atletico Mineiro sign ex-Chelsea forward Costa on free transfer
🌍 Do mundo para Belo Horizonte: @DiegoCosta agora é do Clube Atlético Mineiro! 🐔#DiegoCostaNoGalo 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/mvIEZmIADx— Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) August 15, 2021
'I am very happy with Mbappe!'
Mauricio Pochettino proclaimed he is "very happy" with Kylian Mbappe following a 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in which Paris Saint-Germain fans whistled at the forward amid transfer speculation.
Mbappe, who has been steadily linked with Real Madrid, delivered a goal as newcomer Lionel Messi watched from the stands.
His boss offered praise for his focus on the task at hand and said he didn't hear any of the jeers at Parc des Princes.
Perica departs Watford for Tel Aviv
Stipe Perica has completed a move from Watford to Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli club confirmed.
Perica is set to arrive in the coming days for a medical and will sign a one-year deal with an option to extend.
The Croatian scored one goal in 16 total appearances for Watford in the Championship.
'If the manager needs Kane he will be professional'
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in no doubt that Harry Kane will continue to show a professional attitude despite constant transfer links to Manchester City.
Kane is the subject of a reported £127million ($175m) offer from City and is apparently keen to move on after spending his entire career in north London.
Diego Costa closes in on Atletico Mineiro move
Diego Costa will fly to Brazil today [on Sunday, next few hours] in order to complete his move to Atletico Mineiro, confirmed. Done deal and contract to be signed until December 2022. 🇧🇷✈️ #Galo #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021
Deal subjet to medical, then official announcement will be next week. https://t.co/Ow2OIu4bzw
Vieira begs for Palace additions
Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira made a public plea for club leadership to approve transfer additions before the window closes.
His comments came after his men were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea to open the season.
"When you look at the bench we had today, I think the young players did really well in pre-season, but are not ready for that level," he told reporters.
"It’s just showing we need to work, and work hard, to bring in a couple of players. We are a little bit short on numbers, and the young players we had on the bench are not ready to play at this level yet."
Celtic could be usurped in Henry chase
Celtic are in danger of being usurped by Gent in their pursuit of Thomas Henry, writes the Daily Record.
The Leuven striker is two seasons removed from a 21-goal output in Belgium's first division.
Guardiola reacts to Klopp's criticism of Man City transfers
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool should "go to court" if they don't like his club's expensive transfer moves in the wake of criticism from Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp recently claimed Guardiola has no limits in his spending, implying an unfair advantage for the Spanish head coach. But Guardiola believes Manchester City are adherent to Financial Fair Play protocol and are simply benefactors to good ownership.
Levy won't budge on Kane (The Telegraph)
Tottenham's chairman will go face-to-face with Man City on Sunday
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't budge on Harry Kane as Manchester City press his club to sell the striker, according to The Telegraph.
Levy will surely see Manchester City leadership on Sunday as the teams meet on the pitch, but he is said to be unwavering in his plan to keep his best player through the transfer deadline.
Kane, however, has expressed his desire to leave and could choose to make things difficult for Levy in the coming weeks.
Stuggart announce Millot signing
VfB sporting director Sven #Mislintat. “We’re delighted that we could sign Enzo to a long-term deal because we’re convinced that he will soon become an important element in our playing style.”#VfB https://t.co/cEUBHYVc4H— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 14, 2021