Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd prepare second Wan-Bissaka bid

Man Utd refuse to entertain Pogba offers
Real Madrid are hoping the midfielder makes a public demand to leave the club
Real Madrid are not optimistic about signing Paul Pogba as Manchester United will not entertain any offers for their midfielder, according to AS.
Reports have said United might be willing to let Pogba leave for €150 million (£143m/$181m), but the Red Devils have refused to name any number, insisting he is a cornerstone of the club's plans.
Madrid are left hoping Pogba attempts to publicly speak of a desire to leave, like Christian Eriksen has, to get United to come to the negotiating table.
Chelsea's Ola Aina set to join Torino on permanent deal
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell defender Ola Aina to Torino this summer, Goal understands.
The 22-year-old, who is a product of the Blues’ youth system, spent last season on loan with the Serie A club and looks to set to return there permanently.
Speaking to Sky Italy, Torino president Urbano Cairo confirmed that the club have exercised their option to buy Aina with the defender's current deal set to expire at the end of June.
Chelsea have six-man manager shortlist
Frank Lampard, Erik ten Hag and Massimiliano Allegri are among the six names on Chelsea's managerial shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri, according to the Express.
Sarri is expected to be named Juventus coach shortly, and the Blues are well underway in their search with Lampard widely linked to the job.
In addition to those three, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Watford boss Javi Garcia and England assistant Steve Holland are all in the frame.
Liverpool rule out Kruse
Liverpool have ruled out signing Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, as they are ready to rely on in-house options, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The 31-year-old Kruse is out of contract and has been linked to the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp is ready to place his trust in Divock Origi as a back up striker.
As well as Origi, youngster Rhian Brewster is being tabbed for a larger role this season, following Daniel Sturridge's departure.
Man Utd prepare second Wan-Bissaka bid
The Red Devils had a £40m offer knocked back with Crystal Palace demanding at least £60m
Manchester United are preparing a second bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports.
United had a £40 million ($51m) bid knocked back for the defender over the weekend but are ready to come back with an improved bid.
Palace are holding out for £60m for the England U-21 international, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018-19.