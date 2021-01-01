Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus listening to McKennie offers

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Weston McKennie Juventus 2021-22
Getty Images

Asensio another option for Arsenal

2021-08-19T06:57:09Z

Another line from Fichajes, who claim that Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is an option that Arsenal are considering.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal that will take Martin Odegaard away from Santiago Bernabeu, but they may also ask about a Spain international midfielder - with Liverpool and Tottenham also said to be keen.

Spurs prepared to pay £77m for Lautaro

2021-08-19T06:35:11Z

As Tottenham step up their hunt for a replacement to seemingly Manchester City-bound Harry Kane, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Spurs are willing to pay £77 million ($106m) for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international is currently on the books at Serie A champions Inter, but has been linked with a move to England for some time.

City make Vlahovic their Kane alternative (Firenze Viola)

2021-08-19T06:00:00Z

Blues keen on Fiorentina frontman

If Manchester City are unable to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham, Firenze Viola reports that Pep Guardiola could move for Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic.

A 21-year-old Serbia international is attracting interest from across Europe after hitting 21 goals in Serie A last season.

Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina 2020-21
Getty

Pedro set for Lazio move

2021-08-19T03:21:05Z

Tufan transfer near completion

2021-08-19T01:59:17Z

Club Brugge beat Milan to Daramy

2021-08-19T00:00:01Z

QPR loan out Kargbo for just one month

2021-08-18T22:55:00Z

Juve €7m away from Pjanic deal

2021-08-18T22:40:00Z

Juventus are €7 million (£6m/$8m) away from meeting Barcelona's valuation of Miralem Pjanic, claims Mundo Deportivo.

However, they would need to sell Aaron Ramsey in order to free up enough money to pay Pjanic's wages.

Fiorentina reconsider plan for West Ham-linked Milenkovic

2021-08-18T22:25:00Z

After a summer spent shopping defender Nikola Milenkovic around Europe, most notably to West Ham, Fiorentina are now determined to re-sign the player, writes Tuttomercato.

They have offered the Serbia international a deal that would run until 2024, and he is now considering the contract.

Everton strike deal for Swedish star

2021-08-18T22:15:00Z

Juve listening to McKennie offers (Di Marzio)

2021-08-18T22:07:00Z

The Turin club is not opposed to letting go of the promising American

Juventus are listening on Weston McKennie offers from clubs outside of Italy, according to Di Marzio.

While they view the 22-year-old USMNT star as an important piece to ther midfield, they would consider approaches following the addition of Manuel Locatelli.

Sabitzer interested in Bayern move (Bild)

2021-08-18T22:00:00Z

The Leipzig midfielder is set to be sold in the next two weeks

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sees Bayern Munich as his best destination if his current club forces him to leave this summer, according to Bild.

Sabitzer, who has been linked to Arsenal in recent months, is fiercely loyal to the Leipzig cause and wants to compete for them at a high level in the final year of his contract. However, they don't want to risk losing him on a free and have indicated they will sell him in the next two weeks.

Bayern would allow the 27-year-old to remain at a top Bundesliga side, though it's believed they could find it difficult to pay the necessary fee.