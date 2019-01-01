have made a move for goalkeeper Tom Heaton after being put off by 's valuation of Jack Butland, reports The Mirror.

The Potters are reportedly looking for £25 million ($31m) for Butland, and Villa have now turned their attention to 33-year-old Heaton, whom they have informed Burnley they are unwilling pay big money for.

The international has one year left on his contract at Turf Moor and made 19 Premier League appearances last season.