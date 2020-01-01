Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino signs PSG deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
2020-12-27T23:55:29Z

Arsenal circling for Lamptey

2020-12-27T23:40:20Z

Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey should Hector Bellerin depart the club, claims the Mirror

Bellerin is wanted at Barcelona with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Lamptey as a possible replacement. 

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender. 

Messi vows not to talk to other clubs until end of season

2020-12-27T23:25:50Z

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has promised he won't talk to other clubs about a possible move until the current season is over. 

After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain loom as the most likely destinations with the Argentine seemingly still interested in exploring his options. 

Pochettino signs PSG deal

2020-12-27T23:15:33Z

The Argentine has found his next club

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain, reports Fabrizio Romano

A contract has reportedly already been signed by Pochettino with PSG also finalising the departure of Thomas Tuchel. 

Tuchel is set to receive €6 million in compensation after having his contract ended early. 

Zinni join Western United as injury replacement

