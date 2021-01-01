Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma

Per Mertesacker admits that a Champions League return for Arsenal may not happen for another "two or three years", but he has urged patience with Mikel Arteta in what remains a "big, big transition" for the Gunners.

North London heavyweights have failed to qualify for elite European competition since Arsene Wenger was still at the helm, with their last top-four finish coming back in 2015-16.

Read the full story on Goal!