Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool set sights on Asensio

Steve Bruce fears he might be sacked by Newcastle before his 1,000th game as a manager following the completion of a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.

The Premier League approved the sale of Newcastle to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday, bringing an end to a saga that had been running for well over a year.

A new era will now be ushered in at St James' Park as Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership spell comes to an end, and it has been suggested that Bruce will follow him out the exit door.

