Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal leading the chase for N'Dicka

Dembele ready to sign new Barcelona contract
Mundo Deportivo reports that Ousmane Dembele is ready to bring the uncertainty surrounding his future at Barcelona to a close.
The France international winger will see his current contract expire in 2022, leading to talk of an imminent move being made, but he is now set to commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou.
Rios pens Nashville deal
DR14 back for more.
We've signed Daniel Ríos to a contract extension through the 2022 season with an option for 2023.
Man Utd want to raise £60m from four departures
Manchester United will look to generate around £60 million ($84m) from four departures in the next window, claims Metro.
The Red Devils are ready to part with Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Juan Mata.
Chelsea put £17m price tag on Emerson
Chelsea will, according to Calciomercato, demand £17 million ($24m) from any deal involving Emerson Palmieri this summer.
The Italy international defender has been linked with a return to Serie A at either Inter or Napoli.
Fenerbahce interested in Everton striker King
Everton striker Josh King is the subject of interest from Fenerbahce - according to Fanatik.
The Turkish club are weighing up a summer move for the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Goodison Park from Bournemouth.
King has only played 119 minutes of football since joining the Toffees and has yet to open his scoring account.
Leverkusen in pole position to sign Draxler
Bayer Leverkusen are in pole position to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler this summer - according to Todofichajes.
Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the German, who is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Draxler would prefer to return to his homeland rather than move to the Premier League, with Leverkusen now poised to swoop for his signature.
Bastoni in line for Inter extension
Alessandro Bastoni is in line for a contract extension at Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from San Siro, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.
Inter are planning to tie Bastoni down to fresh terms as soon as the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis passes.
Emery eager to keep Foyth at Villarreal
Villarreal boss Unai Emery is eager to keep Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth beyond the end of the season.
Quizzed on a possible permanent deal for the defender in the summer, the Spaniard told reporters: "The truth is that it is something that we must wait for.
"But if it were up to me, yes, I would keep him with us.”
Alaba's agent 'disconnected from reality', claims Bayern Munich chief Kahn
Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn thinks David Alaba's agent is "disconnected from reality".
Alaba has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his 13-year career at Allianz Arena this summer, having turned down the club's offer of a contract extension.
Kahn thinks negotiations over a new deal were hampered by Pini Zahavi, who represents Alaba, and the Bayern legend admits that the whole saga has left him disillusioned.
PSG have asked me not to talk about Messi - Paredes
Leandro Paredes says Paris Saint-Germain have asked him not to talk about Lionel Messi again amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the Barcelona's superstar's future.
Messi is being heavily linked with a switch to Parc des Princes ahead of the summer transfer window, with the 33-year-old set to become a free agent at the end of June if he decides against signing a contract extension at Camp Nou.
The likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Paredes have all publicly welcomed the prospect of Messi's arrival at PSG, who have since taken steps to prevent their players from speaking out on a possible move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Arsenal have no plans for Martinelli loan
Arsenal have no intention of sending Gabriel Martinelli out on loan this summer, reports The Athletic.
The Brazilian forward has struggled for fitness and game time this season, but he remains an important part of Mikel Arteta's plans at Emirates Stadium.
Pulisic to fight for future at Chelsea
Christian Pulisic is not about to walk out on Chelsea, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The United States international has struggled to nail down a regular Blues role under Thomas Tuchel, leading to talk of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, but he is ready to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal leading the chase for N'Dicka (Express Sport)
Gunners keen on £19m defender
Arsenal are, according to Express Sport, leading the chase for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka.
It is being suggested that a £19 million ($26m) offer could be enough to take the highly-rated 21-year-old to Emirates Stadium.
Leeds looking to line up Allegri
Leeds are planning an ambitious approach for Massimiliano Allegri if Marcelo Bielsa moves on this summer, reports The Times.
The Italian has been out of work since leaving Juventus in 2019 and has been linked with a number of Premier League posts down the years.
Liverpool ready to cash in on Origi
Liverpool are ready to cash in on out-of-favour striker Divock Origi - according to the Daily Mail.
The Belgian frontman is contracted to remain at Anfield until 2024, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in 2020-21.
Liverpool will be open to offers for Origi in the summer, with Wolves among those being credited with an interest in his services.
Leeds interested in Liverpool's Larouci
Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to The Sun.
The 20-year-old has yet to feature for the Reds this season, and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.
Guardiola eager for City to sign Sporting CP star
Pep Guardiola is eager for Manchester City to sign Sporting CP star Nuno Mendes - according to AS.
The City boss wants City to fend off competition from a number of top European clubs to land the 18-year-old.
Mendes has already established himself as Sporting's first-choice left-back, scoring once in 24 appearances this season.
Tuchel dismisses transfer talk amid Haaland links
Thomas Tuchel insists that he isn't dreaming of a new striker coming into Chelsea in the summer and he believes that focusing on the basics can ensure the club's current stars find their scoring touch.
Kai Havertz started as a false nine and missed the Blues' biggest chances in the 0-0 away draw with Leeds on Saturday to join the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in struggling with his finishing.
Though Chelsea are on a 12-game unbeaten run under Tuchel, they have scored just 13 goals, with Olivier Giroud the top-scoring forward with two strikes. Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is understood to be a top target to improve Chelsea's forward line.
AC Milan intrigued by Santos starlet
AC Milan will move for Santos forward Kaio Jorge by 2022 when his contract runs out, and possibly accelerate their timeline if the 19-year-old's development proves particularly impressive, according to ESPN.
Milan, led in scoring by 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have been linked with young strikers around the globe in recent months with their desire to locate strong attacking prospects widely recognized.
Stoke fear Man Utd pursuit of key defender
Stoke City have grown concerned Manchester United will make a move for centre-back Nathan Collins this summer, writes The Sun.
The Potters would rather not lose their 19-year-old defender as they stage another promotion bid next season, but they know it could prove difficult to fend off interest from the Red Devils.
Collins has made 22 appearances in the Championship this campaign.
Real Madrid seeking their new Modric
Real Madrid want a replacement for Luka Modric and believe that Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savic is the man they need, according to Don Balon.
The 26-year-old has been with the Roman club since 2015 and has played nearly 200 Serie A matches for them.
It is thought he would cost around €70m (£60m/$83.5m).
Chelsea and Man Utd enter Camavinga race
Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, according to AS.
Real Madrid have long been touted as the likeliest destination for the France international teenager, whose deal is up in 2022.
PSG change strategy over Messi
PSG are ready to take a low-key strategy to chasing Lionel Messi after frustrating the Argentine with their outright flirting in recent weeks.
"I was asked not to broach this subject anymore because people did not like my position," Leandro Paredes told Journal du Dimanche.
Barcelona make Kamara a priority
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has made Marseille's Boubacar Kamara a top summer transfer priority, Todo Fichajes reports.
Out of contract in the summer of 2022, the defensive player has rejected the club's offers of a new deal and is set to be sold in the summer.
Stuttgart star tells Liverpool to come and sign him
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool.
“I feel completely at home at VfB, but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool,” the 23-year-old told Bild.
“This club is simply special to me. When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win. That gripped me.
“The last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.”
Marseille have not given up on Thauvin
Marseille have not given up talking Florian Thauvin into a new deal, Sport Mediaset reports.
The France international attacker is out of contract in the summer and therefore a free agent. Milan are one of the clubs credited with an interest.
Man Utd will target Torres if they miss Ramos (Todo Fichajes)
Red Devils line up plan B for centre-back
Manchester United have Villarreal's Pau Torres second on their summer shortlist in the centre-back role, Todo Fichajes reports.
Sergio Ramos is the club's top option, but if the veteran signs a new deal with Real Madrid or goes elsewhere, United are ready to move for his international colleague.
Torres, 24, has started 26 games in La Liga this season.
Wolves to receive £12m this summer as part of Jota deal
Liverpool will have to pay Wolves another £12m this summer as part of their deal to sign Diogo Jota in 2020, The Telegraph reports.
The Reds have paid only £5m of his £45m transfer fee, which was structured in such a way to combat the financial implications of the Covid-19 crisis.