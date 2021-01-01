Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eye Brighton's Bissouma as Fernandinho replacement

Yves Bissouma - Brighton and Hove Albion
Bees eye Nisbet as Toney replacement

2021-05-06T22:40:06Z

Brentford are considering a move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet as they prepare for life without Ivan Toney.

The Sun reports that the Bees have turned their attention to the 24-year-old having been impressed with his performances this season, which has seen him score 17 goals for the Edinburgh club.

Should he move to west London then Nisbet would likely be a direct replacement for Championship top scorer Toney, who has been linked with a host of clubs including West Ham, Everton and Celtic.

Leeds target Buendia

2021-05-06T22:25:25Z

Leeds have made Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia a transfer priority this summer, reports Todofichajes.

The Whites tried to sign Buendia last year but the Argentine opted to stay with the Canaries to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League.

He has promptly done that, winning the Championship Player of the Year award in the process, with the club now facing a battle to retain his services this summer.

Milan agree Maignan deal

2021-05-06T22:17:26Z

Milan have reached an agreement in principle to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, according to RMC Sport.

The deal is worth an initial €15 million (£13m/$18m) with the 25-year-old agreeing a five-year contract at the San Siro.

The transfer is dependent on the departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham.

Chelsea plan Rudiger talks

2021-05-06T22:12:44Z

Chelsea will hold talks with defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season over extending his contract, reports Sky Sports.

Rudiger's current deal expires at the end of the next season but the Blues are keen to tie him down to fresh terms after enjoying an upturn in form under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's contract also expires next season and Rudiger's future is likely to be dependant on the German extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Man City target Brighton's Bissouma (Star)

2021-05-06T22:04:17Z

Mali international eyed as Fernandinho replacement

Manchester City are confident of signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma for around £30 million ($42m) as a replacement for Fernandinho, according to the Daily Star.

Fernandinho's contract expires at the end of the season and the 36-year-old has yet to decide whether he will take up the club's offer of an extension.

City turned their attention to Bissouma after being put off by West Ham's £90 million ($125m) valuation of Declan Rice.

