Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang nearing new Arsenal deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2019-20
Getty Images

Everton planning Dalot swoop

2020-08-07T00:00:19Z

Everton are hoping to sign Manchester United defender Diego Dalot for just £10 million ($13m), reports the Mirror

The Red Devils paid nearly double that for the full-back in 2018 but he has struggled to secure regular minutes at Old Trafford with the Toffees now hoping to land a bargain. 

Diogo Dalot Manchester United 2019-20
Getty

Leeds wants Liverpool's Wilson

2020-08-06T22:55:36Z

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has emerged as a target for Leeds United, according to The Sun

Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and is contracted at Anfield until 2023.

Leeds, however, are contemplating a £15 million ($19m) offer with Aston Villa and Newcastle also circling. 

Tottenham finalise Hojbjerg deal

2020-08-06T22:40:24Z

The Denmark international is on the move

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to join Tottenham as soon as next week, claims The Athletic

Spurs will pay £19 million ($25m) for the 25-year-old, who will join on a five-year deal once he completes a medical. 

Hojbjerg joined the Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016. 

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Southampton 2019-20
Getty Images

Whelan free to leave Watford

2020-08-06T22:25:50Z

Watford have decided against handing young Watford midfielder Callum Whelan a new contract, according to the Watford Observer.

The former Manchester United academy product had featured for the first-team in the FA Cup this season but is now free to leave the club. 

Bournemouth turn down Ramsdale offer

2020-08-06T22:15:07Z

Sheffield United's £12 million (€13m/$15m) offer for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been rejected by Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail

Ramsdale is contracted to the Cherries until 2024 and they are in no rush to sell another player after the departure of Nathan Ake to Manchester City

Aubameyang nearing Arsenal agreement

2020-08-06T22:00:46Z

The Gabon star looks set to stay at the Emirates

Arsenal are hopeful Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to re-signing with the club, claims the Telegraph

The Gunners have offered the striker a new three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week. 