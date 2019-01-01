De Gea wage demands holding up new deal
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is refusing to lower his £350,000-a-week wage demands as talks stall over a new deal, according to the Mirror.
The Spaniard is happy to commit his long-term future to the Old Trafford club - but only on wages that would make him United's second-highest earner behind Alexis Sanchez.
The Red Devils are reluctant to meet De Gea's demands but are confident a compromise can be reached.
Raiola could cost De Ligt’s Prem move
Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt’s hopes of moving to the Premier League could be dashed because of his association with agent Mino Raiola, according the Mirror.
Manchester City have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old but boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to do business with Raiola having fallen out with him following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from Barcelona in 2011. Manchester United and Arsenal are also believed to be wary of dealing with the 51-year-old.
Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking De Ligt, who is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer.
Barcelona consider Mendy move
Barcelona are ready to make a summer move for Lyon defender Ferland Mendy, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Barca director of football and former Lyon defender, Eric Abidal, is a big fan of the 23-year-old as the club seek competition for Jordi Alba.
However, if a move for Mendy fails, then Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis or Junior Firpo of Real Betis are seen as alternatives.
Tottenham fear they could miss out on Rabiot
Tottenham are worried that summer target Adrien Rabiot could join Liverpool or Barcelona instead, according to the Mirror.
The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign an extension at the Parc des Princes.
Tottenham were linked with Rabiot in January and are ready to revive the deal in the summer, but they now fear the move could be hijacked by Barca or Premier League rivals Liverpool.
Juve ready to make Zaniolo move
Juventus are prepared to pay around €40million (£35m/$45.3m) for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old only moved to Rome last summer as a makeweight in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan sign for Inter.
However, his impressive early performances for Eusebio Di Francesco's side have prompted Juve to consider a summer bid, though Roma hope to persaude Zaniolo to stay by offering him a bumper new contract. .
Chelsea tracking Richarlison
Chelsea are among a number of clubs tracking Everton forward Richarlison, according to the Daily Star.
AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also believed to be monitoring the 21-year-old, who has scored 11 goals for the Toffees this season.
However, Everton would not let the forward go without a fight, demanding at least double the £40million ($51.8m) they paid Watford for his services last summer.
Everton considering Bielsa as Silva replacement
Everton may make a move for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa if they decide to sack current manager Marco Silva, according to the Mirror.
Silva was only appointed Toffees boss last summer but is already under pressure after a run of 10 defeats in 16 games in all competitions.
That has led the Everton board to consider alternatives, with the 63-year-old Argentinian top of their shortlist should they make a change at the end of the season.
Man Utd eye £50m Sessegnon
Red Devils ready to make summer move for Fulham youngster
Manchester United are ready to pay £50million ($64.8m) to sign Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Express.
Sessegnon only has 18 months left on his current deal and is reluctant to sign an extension with the west London club facing a battle to stay in the Premier League.
That has alerted United, who are considering whether to make a big-money move for the England Under-21 international at the end of the season.