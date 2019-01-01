Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale wanted by two Chinese Super League teams

Draxler insists his Paris future does not depend on Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler has insisted his future in the French capital is not intrinsically linked to whether Neymar stays with the Ligue 1 champions.
The German international has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer, with Bayern Munch mentioned as a possible destination.
But he has downplayed the links to Bayern and the effects of Neymar's situation on his club outlook following a PSG pre-season friendly against Nurnberg.
Milner in the dark over Liverpool future
Contract talks up in the air
Liverpool utility man James Milner has revealed he is "in the dark" about whether the club want him to stay at Anfield beyond the coming season.
The 33-year-old's current deal has one year left to run, at which point he would be available on a Bosman deal. So far, the former Manchester City man has insisted he'd like to stay on Merseyside.
Ceballos urged to decide between Tottenham and Arsenal
Midfielder must choose between north London rivals
Real Madrid have told midfielder Dani Ceballos to make up his mind over a season-long loan to either Tottenham or Arsenal.
Both north London clubs retain an interest in the 22-year-old Spain international, and according to AS, the player is being urged to make up his mind and choose one or the other.
Real Madrid will not sell Ceballos this year as they believe he has a long-term future at the club.
Bale wanted by two Chinese Super League teams
Welshman set for new Chinese challenge
No fewer than three Chinese Super League teams are set to do battle for the signature of Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale, according to Marca.
Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan have been heavily linked with a move for the Welshman, while Shanghai Shenhua have also been mentioned as a possible destination.
The winger was completely omitted from Real's squad for the friendly againt Bayern Munich on Saturday night with Zinedine Zidane claiming an exit was coming - a move which prompted an angry response from his agent Jonathan Barnett.
Newcastle offered way out of Bruce legal wranglings
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered to drop all legal challenges relating to Steve Bruce's appointment at Newcastle United - as long as the Magpies agreed to send Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons to Hillsborough on loan and cover most of their wages.
According to a report in The Mirror, the Thai businessman also wanted a formal arrangement put in place for other players to follow. The Tyneside club are understood to have dismissed the demands outright.