Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to rival Spurs for Romero

Barca to rival Spurs for Romero (SportItalia)
Catalan giants poised to make fresh bid
Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Juventus defender Cristian Romero after a player-plus-cash deal was refused, according to SportItalia.
The Catalan giants are believed to be preparing a loan bid with the obligation to buy next summer, which would help overcome their current cashflow issues.
Premier League side Spurs are also interested in the Argentina international and are ready to make an increased offer after having an initial bid turned down by the Serie A club.
Prem trio eye NZ starlet
Watford, Crystal Palace and Brentford are monitoring the progress of New Zealand forward Matthew Garbett, according to the Sun.
The 19-year-old, who plays for Swedish second-tier side Falkenbergs, has impressed playing alongside Burnley striker Chris Wood for the All Whites at the Tokyo Olympics.
His displays have caught the eye of the Premier League trio, who may step up their interest when he returns from Japan.
Celtic interested in Hart
Celtic are interested in signing former England goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham, according to BBC Sport.
The 34-year-old, who has a year left on his current deal, played 10 times in cup competitions for Spurs last season but has not played a league game since December 2018.
The biggest stumbling block to any deal is expected to be wages, with Celtic unlikely to be able to match the kind of figure Hart currently earns in north London.
Lazio closing in on Grimaldo
Lazio are in advanced talks with Benfica over a deal for full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, reports Todofichajes.
The Portuguese giants are under financial pressure and need to offload players this summer to balance the books, with Grimaldo likely to be next through the exit door.
The deal for the 25-year-old is set to be worth around €18 million (£15m/$21m).
Trippier ready to hold out for United move
Kieran Trippier is willing to wait until the end of the transfer window to seal a move to Manchester United, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils are keen to sign the Atletico Madrid defender but need to offload players first to fund the deal after splashing out around £120 million ($167m) on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Even if they get funds in place United are unwilling to meet Atletico's £30 million ($42m) valuation of the defender, though Trippier is ready to be patient to give the deal the best chance of going through.