Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on a season-long loan, the club has confirmed.

The Gunners stalwart, who has been with the club for a decade since his youth days as a teenager, returns to play in his home country at club level for the first time in his career.

A three-time FA Cup winner with Mikel Arteta's side, the 26-year-old will now swap London for Seville and arrives at Estadio Benito Villamarin on a temporary deal with no option to buy.

