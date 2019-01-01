Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter target Milinkovic Savic & Chiesa

Inter target Milinkovic Savic & Chiesa
Serie A side looking to add even more talent this winter
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has identified Sergey Milinkovic Savic and Federico Chiesa as his main transfer targets.
Tuttosport claim Inter will prioritise the pair as they look to continue their club overhaul, but could face competition from Juventus, who are also interested in the players.
Rose speaks out on failed summer transfer
The Spurs defender has claimed fictitious reports were made about him
Danny Rose is determined to put a summer of transfer speculation behind him and stressed that not everything that was said about his Tottenham situation is true.
Despite being linked with moves away from Spurs in recent months, the England international has made a strong start to the season and seems key to Mauricio Pochettino's immediate plans.
“It wasn't tough, it is what it is,” said the full-back, while on international duty with England. “Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don't want to focus on negativity at the minute.”
Robert Prosinecki quits as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach
Robert Prosinecki has resigned as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach following Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Armenia.
"I talked to everyone and no longer [will I be coach], I resign," he said after the match. "When I arrived, I believed we would make it to the Euros.
"We have not succeeded in this and my successor will have time to prepare the team for the Nations League. I am no longer the coach.”