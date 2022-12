Man Utd could make another move for Frenkie de Jong and remain interested in signing Jude Bellingham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manager Erik ten Hag has told close friends that if he could sign any player in the world for his team it would be Bellingham.

Meanwhile, De Jong has privately told Ten Hag he'd be happy to move to Old Trafford, the report says, even though publicly he has said he wants to stay at Barcelona.