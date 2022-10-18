Manchester United have been joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in their pursuit of, Rangers defender Leon King, according to Football Insider.
Leeds United and Newcastle United are also believed to have been chasing the defender.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has chosen not to reveal the club's stance on midfielder Denis Zakaria who joined on loan in the summer from Juventus.
"No decision has been made. Denis has trained well and is ready to help the team," he stated.
Chelsea have failed to find an agreement with midfielder Jorginho for a possible contract extension, according to the Evening Standard via Sky Sports.
The club has offered him an extended deal that would keep his wage similar to his current £120,000-a-week. However, the player does not want to settle for less than £150,000-a-week deal.
Atletico Madrid might be willing to sell Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to Calciomercato.
Juventus are closely monitoring the situation as they are looking for options to strengthen their midfield.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are in touch with Peter Bosz to be their next manager, according to BBC Sport.
He is currently a free agent after he was shown the door by Lyon on October 9. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi is involved in the talks.
Joao Felix is not sale insist Atletico Madrid, according to the Here We Go podcast.
However, the 22-year-old is eager to find alternative options and Manchester United remain keen to get him. His agent Jorge Mendes is also looking out for potential suitors for the summer of 2023.
Real Madrid is interested to sign Rayo Vallecano's Pablo Munoz, according to AS.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been just promoted to the first team and is yet to make a senior debut. He has a contract until 2024 and Atletico Madrid have also enquired of the youngster.
Graham Potter has requested Chelsea to sign Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, according to 90min.
He is also being pursued by Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth who is currently working with Newcastle United.
Aston Villa are looking at options to replace Steven Gerrard and has shortlisted Mauricio Pochettino for the job, according to The Telegraph.
The Midlands club are in the 16th position in the league table and have won just once in their last five outings. If Gerrard fails to turn it around this week, he might get sacked.
Queens Park Rangers Michael Beale is on the Wolves' shortlist, according to The Express and Star.
He has previously worked alongside Steven Gerrard at Rangers. He has been doing a fine job at QPR as his team is in the fourth position in the Championship.
Leicester City are keen to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Daily Mail.
The Foxes sent chief scout Sean St Ledger to have a look at the midfielder during their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. They want to get him in the winter transfer window.
Newcastle United are in contact with Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.
The Spaniard is contracted to Madrid until the summer of 2023 and Newcastle can get him for free after that. However, Barcelona are also trying to get his services.
Brentford are set to offer coach Thomas Frank a new contract, the Daily Mail claims.
The Bees boss signed a new deal in January that ties him to the club until 2025 but the Premier League side want to reward him by giving him another one, with talks already opened.
Porto are set to offer Diogo Costa a new contract that will increase his release clause, O Jogo reports.
Manchester United are said to be after the goalkeeper and although he signed a new deal as recently as last year, Porto are eager to fight off interest by committing him to better terms.
Juventus are ready to sell Weston McKennie in January, Calciomercato reports.
Tottenham have been linked with a move for the United States international.
Michael Carrick could take over as Middlesbrough head coach.
Sky Sports reports the former Manchester United and England midfielder is in advanced talks with the Championship side to replace Chris Wilder after his sacking.
Victor Osimhen has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs through his performances for Napoli.
According to Fichajes, three top sides are leading the race to sign the attacker.
Manchester United are desperate to invest further in their attack and see him as an ideal option, but Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also intent on luring him away from Serie A in the near future.
Aston Villa communications director Tommy Jordan has dismissed reports that the club have sacked coach Steven Gerrard.
After Football Insider posted on Twitter that the ex-Liverpool star had been fired, Jordan wrote: "How many times can you publish complete lies before people unfollow the account? Not sure why anyone actually follows this account. If you do, you shouldn’t."