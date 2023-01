Arsenal could reignite their interest in Leicester's Youri Tielemans right at the end of the transfer window, if a report from 90min is to be believed.

The Belgian has long been linked with a move to the Emirates and is out of contract in the summer, so a cut-price deal could be thrashed out on deadline day. However, the Gunner shave also been linked with Chelsea's Jorginho, who would likely be cheaper and easier to sign.