Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lampard sets sights on 'New John Terry'

Di Maria set for Juve switch after PSG farewell
Ángel #DiMaria in tears after scored his last and final goal for #PSG. He will leave #Paris after 7 years. El Fideo is ready to sign for #Juventus... #transfers pic.twitter.com/pUVbarxZjR— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 21, 2022
Lampard sets sights on 'New John Terry' (Sun)
Levi Colwill could be Everton-bound next season
Frank Lampard is planning to call on former club Chelsea for one of their top defensive prospects.
Levi Colwill, 19, is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and linked to John Terry, and according to the Sun Lampard hopes his connections with the Blues will help Everton seal a loan deal for next season.
Wan-Bissaka seeks new Man Utd deal
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is keen to sign a new deal at Manchester United, reports the Sun.
The full-back will nevertheless have to wait until the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag, who will run the rule over the current Red Devils squad before any contract decisions are made.
Fulham want Matic on free transfer
Fulham are lining up an approach for Nemanja Matic, according to the Sun.
Matic is preparing to leave Manchester United on a free transfer, and the newly promoted Londoners are hoping to convince him to stay in the Premier League.
Champions League fears motivated Mbappe Madrid snub
Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid U-turn owed to fears the Merengue would be suspended for next year's Champions League, according to Sport journalist Siro Lopez.
Lopez claimed that Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be facing UEFA sanctions due to their involvement in the aborted European Super League, including a ban from the competition.