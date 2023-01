Bruno Fernandes has admitted he considered Manchester United's plan for the future before signing a new long-term deal with the Red Devils.

Speaking to the journalists, Fernandes said: "I want to know where we are going there a plan, is there a future? This was before I signed my new contract because I said to the club, obviously money is important, no one can hide that, it’s always important to earn more and more and more in football or life, whatever job you do, you always want to have the best for yourself."