Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo offered to PSG

PSG join Kounde race
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to enter the race to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, says Sport.
Several of Europe's top teams are after the defender, with PSG eyeing him as an alternative to Milan Skriniar.
Chelsea target Koulibaly could leave Napoli - Spalletti
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that Kalidou Koulibaly could leave the club this summer amid reports Chelsea are close to signing him.
The centre-back has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side several times in recent years but reports this week claim that he is closer to making a transfer than ever before.
Chelsea's James addresses Real Madrid links
Reece James insists his future remains at Chelsea despite reports of interest from Real Madrid.
The full-back was seen as a target for the Spanish side, but he insists he wants to stay with the Blues.
Juve want Torres as De Ligt replacement
Juventus are eyeing Pau Torres as the man to step in to replace Matthijs de Ligt, says Calciomercato.
However, Villarreal are said to be demanding €50 million as he has two years left on his contract.
Andriy Yarmolenko joins Al-Ain FC on a one-year deal
الأوكراني أندري يارمولينكو 🇺🇦— نادي العين (@alainfcae) July 13, 2022
من ⚒️ إلى 🏰 الزعـامـة ولغاية 2023 🟣⚫️ #نادي_العين pic.twitter.com/W88xNJ3H05
West Ham shows interest in Gianluca Scamacca as alternative to Armando Broja
West Ham are looking at alternate options to Chelsea's Armando Broja and have zeroed on Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca according to Di Marzio.
They have put in a verbal bid of €40m but the Italian club values him at €50m.
#Calciomercato | #Sassuolo, anche il #WestHam su #Scamacca: la situazionehttps://t.co/ZuMlUjAIIS— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 12, 2022
Sterling and Broja fly to Los Angeles for pre-season with Chelsea
Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja have taken the same flight to USA to join Thomas Tuchel on the pre-season tour, according to Evening Standard.
The England international will be announced soon by Chelsea, whereas Broja is still uncertain about his future. A couple of Premier League clubs like West Ham and Everton are interested in his services, but a final decision is yet to be taken.
Barcelona loans out Trincao to Sporting CP
Francisco Trincao will join Sporting CP on loan from Barcelona with an obligation to buy for €10m. However, Barcelona will also have a buy-back clause which will remain active for the next three years.
The Catalans also retain 50 per cent of future sales for the 22-year-old.
Newcastle priced out of Isak chase?
In between the line breaking this was the gist of my answer. Newcastle like Alexander Isak but asking price has always been too high for them. No suggestion that has changed, yet. https://t.co/TUjtGhPtWM— Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 12, 2022
Ronaldo offered to PSG (ESPN)
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has offered the Manchester United star to PSG, according to ESPN.
PSG, however, are not interested and have turned down the opportunity to sign the Portuguese icon.
The club doesn't feel that Ronaldo is the right signing for the club right now and do not have the wage bill to accommodate his potential salary.
Toronto near Bernardeshi deal
Toronto FC are closing on Federico Bernardeschi deal. Final details now discussed on contract before signing third Italian player after Insigne and Criscito. 🇨🇦🇮🇹 #TorontoFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022
Bernardeschi’s agents, checking the contracts and then it will be done.
Barcelona agree Raphinha transfer as Leeds star nears £65m move
Barcelona have greed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds, GOAL can confirm.
The deal comes after the winger opted to join the Catalan club, snubbing interest from Chelsea in the process.
Mexican international leaves Toronto
Toronto FC and Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced.
Salcedo made 16 appearances during his half-season with the club.
“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”