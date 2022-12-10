After his sacking as Spain coach in the wake of their failure at the World Cup, Luis Enrique is on the lookout for a new job.

Sport says there are two main candidates who could lure him back to club football - Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side failed to progress in the Champions League and have fallen out of the title race in La Liga under Diego Simeone, which could prompt the club to make a change in coach.

United, meanwhile, see him as an option to step in should things not work out under current boss Erik ten Hag.