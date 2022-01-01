Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tchouameni set for Liverpool or Real Madrid move

PSG want Campos to replace Leonardo
Paris Saint-Germain hope to make a change in sporting director this summer.
According to Le Parisien, the French side will approach ex-Lille director Luis Campos to replace Leonardo in charge of transfer affairs this summer.
Hoffenheim in Breitenreiter talks
Hoffenheim are in talks to hire Andre Breitenreiter as their next coach.
Sky Sports in Germany reports the coach has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave FC Zurich if the Bundesliga side come calling.
Leeds close to Aaronson signing
Leeds are close to signing Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg in a deal worth £24million, according to Daily Express.
After securing their place in the Premier League next term, Leeds will splash out on the USMNT star this summer,
Tchouameni set for Liverpool or Real Madrid move (RMC Sport)
Aurelien Tchouameni will join either Liverpool or Real Madrid this summer, RMC Sport reports.
The Champions League finalists are the two teams left in the running to get the 22-year-old, who recently said he will be signing for the European champions.
Ibrahimovic yet to decide on future
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will soon make a decision on his future.
The striker hopes to continue playing after AC Milan's Serie A title success, but says his physical condition will determine what his next move will be.
“I will continue playing if I feel good physically. My decision will be made soon, I had many physical problems but I will decide soon," he said.