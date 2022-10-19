AC Milan are pushing Rafael Leao to sign an extension with the Serie A outfit as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2024. Milan's sporting director Ricky Massara is optimistic that the Portuguese will commit his long-term future to the club.
"We are confident, we want to consolidate this growth that the boy has had and stabilise the team to give continuity at the highest levels, and we will try to find a solution to continue for a long time with Leao," he told Sky Italia.
Both the Manchester clubs, Chelsea, & PSG are monitoring the progress of Leao at Milan.