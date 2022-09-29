Christian Lattanzio is close to signing a permanent deal with Charlotte FC, MLSSoccer.com reports.
Lattanzio took over as interim boss in May but is set to commit to a three-year contract with the club.
Christian Lattanzio is close to signing a permanent deal with Charlotte FC, MLSSoccer.com reports.
Lattanzio took over as interim boss in May but is set to commit to a three-year contract with the club.
Fulham are considering a move for Inter defender Stefan de Vrij.
FC Inter News reports the Premier League side are the latest to show interest in the Dutch centre-back, who can leave the club for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Marco Asensio will have several options to join top clubs in Europe when he decides to leave Real Madrid.
Juventus have been eyeing the Spain international, but Calciomercato reports they face some tough competition in the shape of Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool are interested in signing Ibrahim Adel from Egyptian side Pyramids, according to 90min.
The 21-year-old has been compared to Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have sent scouts to monitor him.
Juventus star Danilo is stalling talks over a new contract with the Serie A side, according to Calciomercato.
The Brazilian's current deal runs until 2024 and the club are eager to start negotiations for an extension, but he is in no hurry to commit to a new deal amid interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Barcelona are in danger of missing out on Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Catalan side made an offer for the 18-year-old midfielder in the summer but they are not the only team interested in signing him as Las Palmas expect more teams to come in for him in January.
Alex Meret has agreed to sign a new contract at Napoli.
Calciomercato says the goalkeeper, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, will commit to the club until 2026,
Christian Pulisic is ready to set sail for Serie A and join AC Milan in the January transfer window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is likely to have a say in the future of the 24-year-old.
Liverpool can activate Joao Gomes' £54.3 million release clause in January to win the race for the Flamengo midfielder, as claimed by Spanish daily newspaper Sport.
Real Madrid are also interested in the player which might push the Reds to pay the buy-out clause.
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will attend the next game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, as reported by The Telegraph.
Brendan Rodgers is under the scanner after the Foxes have lost six league matches in a row and another slip-up at the weekend could force Srivaddhanaprabha to make a decision regarding the manager.
AC Milan remain interested to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The deal could take place in the January window as Chelsea are keen to sign Rafael Leao. Christian Pulisic is another player that the AC Milan management has their sight on.
Juventus are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach fullback Ramy Bensebaini in January for just €5m (£4.5m), according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Premier League West Ham were also interested in the defender but they were unable to match Monchengladbach's valuation for the defender. However, with Bensebaini’s contract coming to an end next summer the Turin-based club is confident to get him at a cut-price.
Dusan Vlahovic wants to continue at Juventus despite fresh interest from Arsenal, as reported by 90min.
The Gunners wanted to bring the striker in January but he decided to choose Juventus over them even on that occasion.
Atletico Madrid are willing to get back David De Gea in the summer of 2023, according to 90min.
The Manchester United goalkeeper will be out of contract with the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 and hence can sign for Diego Simeone's side as a free agent.
Newcastle United are keen to sign Leicester City midfield duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans for 2023, according to 90min.
Tielemans' contract is set to end in the summer of 2023, which will essentially make him a free agent, while Maddison has a deal with the Foxes until 2024.
Real Madrid would like to sign Joao Cancelo in 2023, according to AS via Sport.
The Portuguese full-back is contracted to Man City until 2027 and will not come cheap for the Spanish outfit.
Real Madrid will go after Erling Haaland in 2024, according to AS via Sport.
The Spanish outlet reports that the deal would be closed for around €180m.
Valencia have got onboard Iago Herrerín [34] as a replacement for the injured shot-stopper Jaume Domènech, as announced on the official website.
His contract is valid until the end of the 2022-23 season. After a two-week trial period at the club, the goalkeeper will work alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili and Cristian Rivero.
Arsenal will return for deadline day transfer target Douglas Luiz, claims Fichajes.
Rumoured to be in for the Aston Villa midfielder late in the summer window, the Gunners are now said to be plotting a January move.
Luiz, 24, is a fringe contender for Brazil's World Cup squad.
Valencia announced they have signed goalkeeper Iago Herrerin on a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old spent most of his career at Athletic Club but also spent time at Al Raed.
Karim Benzema and Real Madrid are at the final stage with contract extension talks that would tie the striker to the club until 2024, says Nicolo Schira.
The French star is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or and just returned from injury to train on Wednesday.
Kostas Manolas was given quite the fright by a lion as he filmed his announcement video after signing for Sharjah FC.
Manchester City want Bernardo Silva to assure them he won't push for an exit next summer, according to the Daily Mail.
Talks between club and player are expected to take place in the coming months and could lead to a contract extension if all parties take a positive view of the situation.
Bernardo was linked to a move to Barcelona ahead of the last transfer deadline.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi has called for UEFA to investigate Barcelona after they spent most of the summer selling off their assets.
The Paris Saint-Germain president is no stranger to controversy, as he's feuded often with Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent months through comments to the media.