Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Haaland & De Jong

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Erling Haaland Dortmund 2021-22
Mbappe's mother rubbishes PSG extension reports

2022-05-05T22:42:02.000Z

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamary has labelled reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false".

As it stands, Mbappe is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires on June 30, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

GOAL has confirmed that PSG have stepped up talks over a renewal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, which his mother has now come out to reiterate publically.

