Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo again demands Man Utd sale

Barcelona may have strengthened their squad with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha but they have done it during a period of unprecedented economic struggle at the club.

Following the departure of Lewandowski to Barcelona, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "It's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy."

So how did they pull that off? Presenting to you, Barcelona's 'economic levers' - you can read about them here.