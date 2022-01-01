Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo again demands Man Utd sale

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Everton 'close in on McNeil deal'

2022-07-27T20:30:08.000Z

Everton are close to signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley for a fee of more than £20m, report Sky Sports News.

The Toffees expect to confirm a deal for the 22-year-old within the next 24 hours.

What are the Barcelona 'economic levers'?

2022-07-27T19:59:57.000Z

Barcelona may have strengthened their squad with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha but they have done it during a period of unprecedented economic struggle at the club.

Following the departure of Lewandowski to Barcelona, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "It's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy."

So how did they pull that off? Presenting to you, Barcelona's 'economic levers' - you can read about them here.

Suarez confirms Nacional move

2022-07-27T19:29:31.000Z

The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker will be heading back to Uruguay next season.

Palace confirm signing of USMNT international Richards

2022-07-27T19:00:21.000Z

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of United States men's national team (USMNT) defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Eagles.

Richards spent most of his time with Bayern Munich on loan at Hoffenheim, but he did make five Bundesliga appearances with the team.

Ronaldo again demands Man Utd sale (Times)

2022-07-27T18:16:39.518Z

The forward returned to training but has not changed his mind about his future

Cristiano Ronaldo has again demanded that Manchester United sell him despite returning to pre-season training this week, according to The Times.

He had missed the club's recent pre-season trip to Bangkok and Australia before rejoining training and restarting talks with the organisation

Kounde transfer details

2022-07-27T17:33:17.053Z

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a base fee of €50 million ($50m/£42) plus add-ons, GOAL can confirm. He is expected to sign a four-year contract that will run until 2026.

Read all of the information we have here.

Bondo joins Monza

2022-07-27T16:59:22.807Z

Onyango loaned to Burton

2022-07-27T16:00:00.000Z

Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin this summer

2022-07-27T15:00:00.000Z

According to GiveMeSports, Newcastle would be open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, with Chelsea currently his most likely destination.

Eddie Howe's side would demand a fee of around £40 million for the Frenchmen, a price that discouraged Tottenham from making an approach.

Thomas Tuchel was keen on bringing Raphinha to Stamford Bridge before he decided to go to Barcelona, Saint-Maximin could be a replacement.

Jules Kounde to Barcelona imminent

2022-07-27T14:30:00.000Z

Hakim Ziyech wants Milan move (Daily Mail)

2022-07-27T14:00:00.000Z

According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech wants a switch from Chelsea to AC Milan but will have to accept a pay cut to do so.

Chelsea are willing to sell the Moroccan winger for as little as £8.4 million as he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining the Blue in 2020, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter, and now seeks a move away to gain more regular playing time.

Nottingham's Forest top-priority is William Carvalho

2022-07-27T12:47:30.000Z

Tottenham would sell Kane to Bayern rather than to any Premier League rival

2022-07-27T12:00:41.000Z

Manchester United announce Lisandro Martinez

2022-07-27T12:00:36.914Z

Leeds United enquires about Sporting CP's Matheus Nunes

2022-07-27T11:37:23.623Z

After losing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, Leeds United are looking for midfield reinforcements.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record, they have enquired Sporting CP about the availability of Matheus Nunes.

Crystal Palace keeper Remi Matthews joins St. Johnstone on loan

2022-07-27T11:33:14.548Z

Kevin Mbabu joins Fulham

2022-07-27T11:07:40.604Z

Juventus make Timo Werner approach

2022-07-27T10:00:00.000Z

According to The Guardian, Juventus have approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan.

The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the starting XL at Chelsea since making his £47.5 million move from Leipzig in 2020, and with the World Cup months away, a loan move could help revitalise his career.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side may be reluctant to allow another one of their high value forwards to leave the club on loan following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter this summer.

Mourinho targets Man Utd’s Eric Bailly

2022-07-27T09:00:00.000Z

Jose Mourinho has identified Manchester United's Eric Bailly as a potential target, according to Caught Offside, as he seeks to bring in defensive reinforcements to AS Roma.

Mourinho was originally the manager who signed him for Man Utd in 2016, though the Ivorian international has struggled to really establish himself during his tenure at the Premier League Club.

And now, with the signing of Lisandro Martinez, the 28-year-old looks to have fallen further down the pecking order of centre-backs at Man Utd, thus a reunion with Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling at Rome could be on the cards.

Ajax head coach ‘not afraid’ of losing Man Utd target Antony

2022-07-27T08:30:00.000Z

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder says he is not worried about losing star winger Antony to Manchester United this summer.

The Premier League side are trying to sign the Brazil international from the Eredivisie champions, who are determined to hold on to him.

Ajax do not need to cash in on the 22-year-old, having already received big money by selling Lisandro Martinez to United, as well as Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich and Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon.

Read the full story on GOAL

Bayern might miss out on Konrad Laimer

2022-07-27T07:15:25.882Z

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig's midfielder Konrad Laimer but the two clubs have remained poles apart with the valuation of the player, which is rumoured to be around €30 million.

Meanwhile, Laimer's teammate, Lukas Klostermann, has said to Bild, "I’m not worried about Konny, I assume that he will stay."

Crytsal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola completes loan move to Coventry City

2022-07-27T07:04:57.087Z

Leno might head to Leicester

2022-07-27T06:19:38.969Z

Out of favour Arsenal keeper, Bernd Leno might head to Leicester City, according to GFFN.

With Kasper Schmeichel edging towards completing a move to the French side OGC Nice, the Foxes are considering a move for the German keeper.

Rubin Vinagre on the verge of joining Everton

2022-07-27T06:12:38.872Z

Timbers near deal for Colombian youth international

2022-07-26T22:43:15.187Z

The Portland Timbers are set to sign Colombian youth international Juan David Mosquera, according to MLSSoccer.com.

The 19-year-old right back has made 59 appearances for Medellin, but will now head to MLS for a $1.9 million fee.

Villarreal attempted to highjack the deal late, but Mosquera will be headed to Portland to continue his career.

Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana

2022-07-26T22:29:50.642Z

Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.

Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.

No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.

Oscar pushes for Flamengo move

2022-07-26T22:23:50.428Z

Charlotte's pursuit of Busio falls short

2022-07-26T22:17:40.103Z