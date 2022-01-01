Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo again demands Man Utd sale

Everton 'close in on McNeil deal'
Everton are close to signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley for a fee of more than £20m, report Sky Sports News.
The Toffees expect to confirm a deal for the 22-year-old within the next 24 hours.
What are the Barcelona 'economic levers'?
Barcelona may have strengthened their squad with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha but they have done it during a period of unprecedented economic struggle at the club.
Following the departure of Lewandowski to Barcelona, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "It's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy."
So how did they pull that off? Presenting to you, Barcelona's 'economic levers' - you can read about them here.
Suarez confirms Nacional move
The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker will be heading back to Uruguay next season.
Ahora sí,OFICIALMENTE! #SUAREZENNACIONAL! ❤️🤍💙— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 27, 2022
Un orgullo volver a vestir mi camiseta en @Nacional ! Gracias a todos por el apoyo! NOS VEMOS PRONTO. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/DRvuf44W8G
Palace confirm signing of USMNT international Richards
Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of United States men's national team (USMNT) defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.
He has signed a five-year deal with the Eagles.
Richards spent most of his time with Bayern Munich on loan at Hoffenheim, but he did make five Bundesliga appearances with the team.
Brentford loan out Oyekoge
Good luck, @danieloyegoke2 👊— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 27, 2022
Our #u19euro winning defender will spend this season on loan with @MKDonsFC #BrentfordFC https://t.co/kr6wbxK6jz
Ronaldo again demands Man Utd sale (Times)
The forward returned to training but has not changed his mind about his future
Cristiano Ronaldo has again demanded that Manchester United sell him despite returning to pre-season training this week, according to The Times.
He had missed the club's recent pre-season trip to Bangkok and Australia before rejoining training and restarting talks with the organisation
Pulgar in Flamengo discussions
Talks in progress for Erick #Pulgar to #Flamengo from #Fiorentina on a permanent deal. Fiorentina also want a % on the future sale. #transfers @violanews https://t.co/qn8UFl7kum— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2022
Kounde transfer details
Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a base fee of €50 million ($50m/£42) plus add-ons, GOAL can confirm. He is expected to sign a four-year contract that will run until 2026.
Bondo joins Monza
Done Deal and confirmed! Warren #Bondo to #Monza as a free agent. Contract until 2026. Expected medicals tomorrow. Deal completed by the agent Fabrizio Ferrari. #transfers https://t.co/bZSD2QOTZQ— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2022
Onyango loaned to Burton
✍️ | Tyler Onyango has signed a new contract until the end of June 2025, and completed a season-long loan to Burton Albion.— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) July 27, 2022
Congratulations and good luck, Tyler! 🔵
Everton announce Vinagre
Welcome to Everton, Rúben Vinagre! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tyERZiZODt— Everton (@Everton) July 27, 2022
Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin this summer
According to GiveMeSports, Newcastle would be open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, with Chelsea currently his most likely destination.
Eddie Howe's side would demand a fee of around £40 million for the Frenchmen, a price that discouraged Tottenham from making an approach.
Thomas Tuchel was keen on bringing Raphinha to Stamford Bridge before he decided to go to Barcelona, Saint-Maximin could be a replacement.
Jules Kounde to Barcelona imminent
Barcelona are one step away from signing Jules Koundé. The agreement with Sevilla, close to be completed. Negotiations progressing well, deal finally moving to the last steps. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Koundé and his agent, waiting after personal terms agreed last weekend. pic.twitter.com/SkyFxYqe9O
Hakim Ziyech wants Milan move (Daily Mail)
According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech wants a switch from Chelsea to AC Milan but will have to accept a pay cut to do so.
Chelsea are willing to sell the Moroccan winger for as little as £8.4 million as he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.
Since joining the Blue in 2020, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter, and now seeks a move away to gain more regular playing time.
Nottingham's Forest top-priority is William Carvalho
Nottingham Forest top priority for the midfield is William Carvalho. Talks on - been told there’s strong interest in the Portuguese midfielder. 🚨🇵🇹 #NFFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Huge opportunity for William in the Premier League with ambitious club like NFFC, pushing to sign him as priority target. pic.twitter.com/Mem8HaiDJ8
Tottenham would sell Kane to Bayern rather than to any Premier League rival
TRUE✅ Harry Kane is very interesting for Chelsea. but the Club believes that @SpursOfficial would prefer to sell Kane to a Club like Bayern instead to a English competitor if Kane won‘t sign a new contract at Tottenham @ChelseaFC— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2022
Manchester United announce Lisandro Martinez
🔥 Feel the fire.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022
🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC
Leeds United enquires about Sporting CP's Matheus Nunes
After losing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, Leeds United are looking for midfield reinforcements.
According to the Portuguese outlet Record, they have enquired Sporting CP about the availability of Matheus Nunes.
Crystal Palace keeper Remi Matthews joins St. Johnstone on loan
Good luck, Remi 🦅#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 27, 2022
Kevin Mbabu joins Fulham
Kevin Mbabu is a Fulham player! 🇨🇭— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 27, 2022
Welcome, @Kevin_Baboo. 🤍#SwissMade | #FFC
Kim Min Jae joins Napoli on permanent deal
🤝 Benvenuto Minjae ✍️— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) July 27, 2022
👉 https://t.co/0hJyTpdPwh pic.twitter.com/IpxoJnpUh7
Juventus make Timo Werner approach
According to The Guardian, Juventus have approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan.
The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the starting XL at Chelsea since making his £47.5 million move from Leipzig in 2020, and with the World Cup months away, a loan move could help revitalise his career.
However, Thomas Tuchel's side may be reluctant to allow another one of their high value forwards to leave the club on loan following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter this summer.
Mourinho targets Man Utd’s Eric Bailly
Jose Mourinho has identified Manchester United's Eric Bailly as a potential target, according to Caught Offside, as he seeks to bring in defensive reinforcements to AS Roma.
Mourinho was originally the manager who signed him for Man Utd in 2016, though the Ivorian international has struggled to really establish himself during his tenure at the Premier League Club.
And now, with the signing of Lisandro Martinez, the 28-year-old looks to have fallen further down the pecking order of centre-backs at Man Utd, thus a reunion with Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling at Rome could be on the cards.
Ajax head coach ‘not afraid’ of losing Man Utd target Antony
Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder says he is not worried about losing star winger Antony to Manchester United this summer.
The Premier League side are trying to sign the Brazil international from the Eredivisie champions, who are determined to hold on to him.
Ajax do not need to cash in on the 22-year-old, having already received big money by selling Lisandro Martinez to United, as well as Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich and Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon.
Bayern might miss out on Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig's midfielder Konrad Laimer but the two clubs have remained poles apart with the valuation of the player, which is rumoured to be around €30 million.
Meanwhile, Laimer's teammate, Lukas Klostermann, has said to Bild, "I’m not worried about Konny, I assume that he will stay."
Crytsal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola completes loan move to Coventry City
Good luck, Tayo ❤️💙#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 27, 2022
Leno might head to Leicester
Out of favour Arsenal keeper, Bernd Leno might head to Leicester City, according to GFFN.
With Kasper Schmeichel edging towards completing a move to the French side OGC Nice, the Foxes are considering a move for the German keeper.
Rubin Vinagre on the verge of joining Everton
Ruben Vinagre, new Everton player. Paperworks have been signed between Sporting and Everton on loan move with buy option clause, also medical already completed. 🔵🇵🇹 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Everton will pay full salary [around €800k] until June 2023.
Timbers near deal for Colombian youth international
The Portland Timbers are set to sign Colombian youth international Juan David Mosquera, according to MLSSoccer.com.
The 19-year-old right back has made 59 appearances for Medellin, but will now head to MLS for a $1.9 million fee.
Villarreal attempted to highjack the deal late, but Mosquera will be headed to Portland to continue his career.
Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana
Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.
Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.
No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.
Oscar pushes for Flamengo move
Negotiations between Flamengo and Shanghai SIPG for Oscar are ongoing since July 15. Work in progress. Talks between all parties, trying to find a way. 🚨⏳🇧🇷 #Flamengo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022
…and despite many denials, Oscar is still pushing to join Flamengo. ⤵️ https://t.co/rv34WzRyVB
Charlotte's pursuit of Busio falls short
Multiple sources told @samstejskal and me that expansion side Charlotte FC made a run at bringing Busio in on loan, but ultimately the Greensboro, N.C. native opted to stay at Venezia and, per Tom's reporting here, looks primed to ink an extension with the Italian side. https://t.co/4VY7X2eUHD— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 26, 2022
Who is Gianluca Scamacca? West Ham's new £35.5m arrival
West Ham have beaten PSG to the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, but who is the new £35.5m signing?
GOAL breaks down how the 23-year-old Italian international earned his move to London.