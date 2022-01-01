Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis Sanchez close to Marseille move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Alexis Sanchez Marseille
Getty

Inter close to selling Pinamonti to Sassuolo

2022-08-07T22:12:19.760Z

Kalajdzic attracting Premier League interest

2022-08-07T22:12:19.434Z

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the Austrian.

Arnautovic subject to bid from 'well-known' club

2022-08-07T22:12:17.737Z

Marko Arnautovic's agent and brother has confirmed that the forward has received an offer this summer.

"It's true that there is an offer from a well-known club. I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realized," he told Austrian outlet Kurier.

GOAL understands that Manchester United are interested in the former West Ham man.

Xavi issues De Jong update

2022-08-07T22:12:17.300Z

Barcelona manager Xavi has again insisted that he is preparing for a future with Frenkie de Jong still at the club.

"He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I'm counting on him, he's a great player," he said after his side's Joan Gamper Trophy victory over Pumas UNAM.

Sanchez set to join Marseille (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-08-07T22:11:47.137Z