Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong set for Barcelona contract adjustment

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets refuted claims that suggested that he will leave the club at the end of the 2022/23 season. His contract with the club expires next summer.

Speaking about his future, Busquets told reports, "I can’t tell you anything because there’s nothing. There is nothing despite the rumours that have appeared. There is nothing official. I’ll see how I’m doing this season. There is nothing. I want to enjoy myself and then I will see. It is clear that I am not 20 years old. A priori, it is the last year of my contract, but things have been made official that are false."