Barcelona are tired of waiting for Ansu Fati to find his groove at Camp Nou and could explore a loan of the talented but often injured 20-year-old, claims Fichajes.

The Blaugrana have enviously watched Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior rise to great heights over the last 18 months while Fati has yet to fully deliver on his promise.

The winger, who scored the winner as his side beat Intercity 4-3 in the Copa del Rey, has made six goal involvements in La Liga this season.