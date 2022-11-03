LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool want Bellingham as face of club

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Jude Bellingham Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeaguePrimera DivisiónSerie ABundesligaLigue 1

Summary

  • -

    Lopetegui wants Mariano Diaz for Wolves

    Ex-Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui wants to bring Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid to Wolves if he gets the job with the Premier League team, says Fichajes.

    Wolves have reportedly made multiple offers to convince Lopetegui to join their project.

  • -

    Man City plan to tie down youngster

  • -

    Tierney exit from Arsenal could be inevitable

    Kieran Tierney could soon depart Arsenal after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, reports The Telegraph.

    The full-back, who battled back from injury last year, has made just three Premier League starts this campaign.

  • -

    Juventus still want Donnarumma

    Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 2022-23Getty Images

    Juventus still think they can sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, even after his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Calciomercato claim.

    Donnarumma has taken hold of the starting role at PSG this year and it could prove difficult to lure him back to Italy.

  • -

    Liverpool want Bellingham as face of club (BILD)

    Liverpool want to make Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham the next face of the club, according to BILD.

    BILD reporter Yannick Hubert told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The four most interested clubs [in Jude Bellingham] of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are already in concrete preparations for a possible transfer.

    "But we now know Liverpool are willing to pay €100 million (£86m) for him. It would definitely be next summer. They want him as the new face of the Reds, but it is doubtful if 100m euros will be enough to get him because Chelsea, City and Madrid have the better financial possibilities."