Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona and Man Utd battle for Ajax talent Gravenberch

Morelos could leave Rangers, admits Gerrard
Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has admitted he is unsure about the future of striker Alfredo Morelos.
The Colombian international was linked with a move to Al-Duhail, but will remain in Glasgow after the Qatari transfer window shut on Sunday night.
"I’m a little, tiny bit more certain about Alfredo in the short term," Gerrard said, as quoted by The Scotsman.
"But are we out of the woods on that one? In Alfredo’s case, I have always been in the woods since day one here.
"And I think I will remain in the woods while Alfredo’s here. I just manage Alfredo from day to day, week to week. He’s available now until January. I can’t predict the future beyond that."
Bayern no closer to agreeing new contract with Alaba
David Alaba's future at Bayern Munich is still in doubt with the defender yet to agree a new deal with the Bundesliga champions.
According to BILD, negotiations on a new deal for the Austrian have hit a roadblock and he could leave on a free when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Chelsea and Manchester City were both been credited with interest in Alaba's services prior to the transfer window closing.
Man Utd to battle Barcelona for Ajax talent Gravenberch
Red Devils and Catalans to fight for Dutch prodigy
Manchester United and Barcelona are set to fight it out for the prized signature of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
The 18-year-old has already been attracting interest from Juventus and the Catalans, but The Mirror reports the Red Devils are now keeping tabs.
Gravenberch has earned rave reviews for the Eredivisie side, scoring four goals and getting three assists in 19 appearances.
Lundstram rejects Sheffield United deal
Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram could be exiting the club after rejecting their latest contract offer, according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, is being courted by Rangers, Crystal Palace and Burnley.
Gestede close to Melbourne Victory move
Melbourne Victory are set to complete the signing of French striker Rudy Gestede, according to Australian journalist Ray Gatt.
The 32-year-old free agent has Premier League experience with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.
Hearing former Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Metz striker Rudy Gestede could be in the sights of Melbourne Victory. Would be a decent signing if true.— Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) October 27, 2020