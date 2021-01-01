Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea's Tomori to seal AC Milan loan with £25m buy option

Watford working on Lea Siliki loan
Watford are hoping to sign James Lea Siliki on loan from Rennes, reports The Athletic.
The 24-year-old French midfielder would arrive until the end of the season with a purchase option for the Hornets.
Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war
Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea & Bayern interested
Dayot Upamecano will delay making a decision on his future with a number of top clubs interested in signing him at the end of the summer.
Bayern Munich have declared their interest but Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are in the race, with Goal and Spox of the understanding that their is currently no clear front-runner for his signature.
Roma beating Juventus in Reynolds race
Morris to Swansea 'not quite done'
Jordan Morris's anticipated move from the Seattle Sounders to Swansea is still not fully complete, according to Swans boss Steve Cooper.
"It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done," Cooper told a press conference.
"It’s taking a little longer than we’d have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else, when it finally gets done we’ll be pleased.
"A little bit cautious at the moment but it’s close to being done and it’ll be a good one when it is."
Houston Dynamo sign Jones
🚨 We have a trade 🚨— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 21, 2021
Welcome to H-Town, @21_djones! #HoldItDown | #SuperDraft
Tomori set for AC Milan medical
Chelsea defender arriving in Italy on Friday
Fikayo Tomori will arrive in Italy on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea defender will join until the end of the season with Milan having the option to buy for €28 million (£25m/$34m).