Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to loan James

Palace prep crucial double swoop
Crystal Palace are out to make a major double swoop to end the transfer window, for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, per The Scottish Sun.
Patrick Vieira will make a raid on his former club for striker Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, while looking to make a move north of the border too.
The new Eagles boss has already added Will Hughes to his squad and is looking to put the finishing touches on before the deadline comes.
Tottenham chase Emerson loan
Tottenham are working on a move to bring Emerson from Barcelona on loan after the Blaugrana knocked back a swap deal, per The Telegraph.
Spurs originally tried to bring the Catalan man to the club and send Serge Aurier the other way.
But despite Ronald Koeman's side snubbing that offer, the Lilywhites are busy chasing up a short-term move for the Brazil international.
Lingard back in West Ham frame
West Ham are plotting a cut-price bid for Jesse Lingard after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, says the Daily Star.
The England international, a member of Gareth Southgate's most recent squad, spent the latter half of last term on loan with the Hammers, to great success.
David Moyes' side looked to have been priced out of a move earlier in the summer, but with Ronaldo's return, they feel they could still snatch a deal.
Kean set for Juventus medical
Moise Kean has just landed in Torino in order to complete his move to Juventus from Everton. The agreement has been reached today - he’s joining on two years loan with potential buy obligation. 🛬⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
Man Utd to loan out James (The Sun)
Wales international on Leeds and Everton radar
Manchester United will look to ship Dan James out on loan following Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming, claims The Sun.
The Wales international is expected to leave Old Trafford on a short-term basis, with Leeds and Everton thought to be interested in his services.
James famously saw a move to the Whites collapse at the last hour shortly before he signed for the Red Devils.