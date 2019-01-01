Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard & Courtois pushing for Kante at Madrid

Hazard & Courtois pushing for Kante at Madrid
The pair believe their ex-Chelsea team-mate is what the Liga giants are missing
Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have pushed for Real Madrid to sign former Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante, reports the Athletic.
The pair have privately told friends they believe Kante is the exact type of player that Madrid are missing.
However, with his contract not running down, and at 29 years of age, Kante may prove too difficult for the Liga giants to pry from Chelsea.
Man Utd chase Reading youngster
Reading goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke is on the radar of Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
The 16-year-old Boyce-Clarke showed well for the England U-17s in the Syrenka Cup Final, and United have been watching him for a year.
The keeper has signed a professional contract with Reading, but that has not dampened United's interest.
De Gea not irreplaceable at Man Utd - Van der Sar
David de Gea is not indispensable at Manchester United if his contract offer remains unsigned, according to former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.
The Spain international is in the final year of his current Old Trafford contract, with a new deal worth a reported £290,000-a-week remaining unsigned.
And Van der Sar, who spent six years at Old Trafford, is a big fan of De Gea but insists there are plenty of good alternatives around if he decides to leave the club. including academy player Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United.
Pochettino: Spurs were clear with Trippier
Mauricio Pochettino insists that Kieran Trippier was not forced out of Tottenham this summer after the Atletico Madrid defender appeared to hit out at club leadership for how they handled his departure.
Trippier left Spurs to sign for Atletico Madrid this summer, and the England defender recently revealed that he was kept in the dark regarding his future with the club throughout his last season in London.
The defender said neither Pochettino nor chairman Daniel Levy told him whether they wanted him to stay or go, despite his questioning but the Spurs boss claims otherwise.
Man City propose dual transfer deadlines
Manchester City have proposed having two transfer deadlines – one for deals involving English clubs and another for foreign outfits, reports the Daily Mail.
City's plan would end intra-league Premier League transfers before the start of the season, but still allow clubs to do business with foreign teams.
This would allow Premier League clubs to still replace stars who were poached while the continental window remained open.