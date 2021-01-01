Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City turned down Saul-Silva offer from Atletico Madrid

Istanbul Basaksehir have made an offer for Everton playmaker James Rodriguez, according to Footmercato.

The Colombia international, who has 12 months left on his contract, does not appear to feature in manager Rafael Benitez's plans but failed to agree a move away from the Toffees before last month's transfer deadline.

The Turkish window remains open however and Basaksehir have made an offer to take James on loan, though it remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old would be interested in a move to Turkey.