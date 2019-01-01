Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United give up on Bale

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Guardiola claims Villa star 'too expensive' for Man City

2019-10-26T23:07:09Z

Pep Guardiola believes it would be too expensive for Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after the midfielder starred in his side’s 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City to put £100m price tag on Jesus as Bayern circle

2019-10-26T22:48:02Z

Manchester City will put a price tag of £100 million on Gabriel Jesus in order to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by the Mail.

Bayern are eager to sign Jesus, despite the fact that his City contract runs until the summer of 2023.

Throughout his time at City, Jesus has had to battle for a place in the side due to the presence of Sergio Aguero, which could help turn his head towards Bayern. 

Man Utd & Man City in Matheson battle

2019-10-26T22:32:29Z

Manchester United and bitter rivals Manchester City are involved in a transfer war over Rochdale teenage wonder Luke Matheson, according to The Star.

The England U18 defender, who made his league debut at just 15, is attracting a stream of interest from across the Premier League.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the qualities of £10 million-rated Matheson first-hand earlier this season when he scored at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United have been put off signing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale because of his damaging injury record, as reported by the Daily Mail. 

Real Madrid are willing to let 30-year-old Bale leave the Bernabeu in January and are interested in offering him as a makeweight to bring long-time Paul Pogba to Spain.

But United have also been put off by the money it would take to reach a deal with Real.