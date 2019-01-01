Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want Pochettino as Kovac replacement

Bayern Munich consider Pochettino as Kovac replacement
German giants ready to reach out to Tottenham manager
Bayern Munich have identified Mauricio Pochettino as a potential candidate to replace under-fire Niko Kovac, says Sport1.
Kovac has come under pressure amid Bayern's inconsistent start to the season and the club are reportedly considering letting him go.
And sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has picked Pochettino as the man to take his place, though Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is another option.
PSG target Piszczek and Can
Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Lukasz Piszczek from Borussia Dortmund and Emre Can from Juventus, Soccer Link reports.
The French outfit hope to land Poland international Piszczek on a free transfer after his contract expires in the summer, while Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Can, who is expected to leave Juve in the near future.
Atletico Madrid eye Napoli star Ghoulam
Atletico Madrid are plotting a January bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 28-year-old Algeria international has spent five years with the Serie A side but has dropped out of the starting XI at times this term.
He is reportedly ready to leave Napoli and Diego Simeone's team are interested in signing him.
Milik agrees contract extension with Napoli
Arkadiusz Milik has agreed to sign a new contract with Napoli, according to Calciomercato.it.
The Poland international's current deal expires in 2021 but the Italian club are eager to extend his stay and bump his salary up to €3.5 million.
Leeds return would be amazing, says Milner
James Milner has admitted it would be “amazing” to go and play for Leeds United again before he retires.
Liverpool's 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool but is in talks with the Reds over a new deal.
Milner was sold by Leeds in 2004 during financial difficulties for the Elland Road side.
But he writes in his new book ‘Ask a Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’ that he would like to go back, but admits: “There would be so many things to weigh up – not just for myself or my family, but for Leeds.”