Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe reluctant to renew PSG deal as Liverpool circle

Spurs to offer Son new deal
Tottenham are set to reward Son Heung-min with a new contract after his stunning start to the new season.
The South Korea international has scored eight goals and created four assists in the first seven matches of Spurs' campaign, and the Daily Mail reports the Londoners want to offer a new deal in excess of his current £150,000-per-week wages.
Son's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Neymar wants new PSG contract
Brazilian superstar Neymar wants to stay at PSG despite the French giants having yet to open contract talks, Le Parisen reports.
The contacts of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe expire at the end of 2022, with neither looking close to extending their deals in the near future.
The French publication states Neymar is keen to stay in the France capital but is disappointed PSG haven't started discussions despite having a want to keep the 28-year-old long term.
Mbappe no closer to renewalas Liverpool, Barca and Real monitor situation
France superstar could be planning Paris exit
Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG at the end of the season with the French phenom still yet to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
The 21-year-old, who is being hunted by Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid, hasn't shown a desire to stay in Paris beyond the end of the expiry of his current contract in June 2022, reports Le Parisien.
PSG could be forced to sell Mbappe next summer or risk losing the superstar for a cut-price fee if his contract gets into its final 12 months.
Zabaleta could return to City in non-playing capacity
Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta could return the club after retiring from his playing career.
The 35-year-old made the decision to end his career following his recent release from West Ham and the Daily Mail reports Manchester City have shown interest in bringing the Argentine back in a non-playing capacity.
Former City players Patrick Vieira and Joleon Lescott have both experienced different parts of the City Football Group business, with the former going on to manage New York City and Nice.
Zabaleta spent nine seasons at Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.
Kerala Blasters set to sign Australian forward Murray
Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters are set to complete the signing of Australian forward Jordan Murray, Goal has learned.