Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds make approach for PSG star Draxler

Galaxy look to make permanent Pavon bid
The Los Angeles Galaxy are seeking to make their acquisition of Cristian Pavon permanent, according to TyC Sports.
The Argentine is on loan from Boca Juniors until the end of 2020 with a $20 million buyout clause, although the MLS side will look to negotiate that sum.
Man Utd youngster Levitt completes Charlton loan move
📸 Our new number 2️⃣3️⃣ @DylanLevitt #cafc pic.twitter.com/UC5ghtrGFx— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 8, 2020
Lee Nguyen returns to New England Revolution
WELCOME BACK @LeeNguyen24!— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 8, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/KF6wx2Vn8L#NERevs pic.twitter.com/ZayLbzwj0L
Aston Villa interested in Arsenal's Martinez
Aston Villa are considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, reports Sky Sports.
Martinez has impressed recently in place of the injured Bernd Leno, but is set to drop back to deputy once the German regains fitness and is keen to continue in a starting role, even if that means leaving the Emirates.
Angelino returns to RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig have secured the loan signing of left-back Angelino from Manchester City, who returns after spending the second half of last season with the Bundesliga outfit.
The 23-year-old will spend the entire 2020-21 campaign on loan with Leipzig and will potentially stay on a permanent basis.
The season-long loan will include an appearance-based obligation to buy for an €18 million (£16m/$21m) fee.
Bournemouth make bid for Carter-Vickers
Bournemouth have made a loan offer for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, reports Football Insider.
The 22-year-old would be joining his sixth different Championship club on loan, having bounced around the second tier for several seasons.
Carter-Vickers has entered the final nine months of his Spurs deal and has been told he has no future with the club.
Newcastle complete £13.5m deal for Norwich star Lewis
Newcastle United have completed the signing of highly rated Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis.
Lewis, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool, has joined in a deal worth £13.5 million ($17.5m).
The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies.
Doucoure joins Everton in £20m deal
Everton have confirmed the capture of Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford in a deal reported to be worth £20 million ($26m) plus add-ons.
Doucoure is the latest member of a rebuilt Toffees midfield, joining James Rodriguez and Allan as new signings.
Fiorentina confirm Bonaventura signing
"Un saluto a tutti i tifosi, Forza Fiorentina!" 🗣️— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 8, 2020
Jack Bonaventura è qui!#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/TQYFCknn5b
Areola offered to Arsenal on loan
Arsenal could bolster their goalkeeping options with the arrival of Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Mirror.
Areola would cover the potential departure of Emiliano Martinez, who is considering a move to Aston Villa in order to secure regular first-team football.
Perisic emerges as Sancho alternative for Man Utd
Manchester United could swoop for Ivan Perisic if their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho are thwarted, reports the Mirror.
The Reds have long been linked to Sancho, but they have been priced out of a move by Borussia Dortmund, who are determined to keep their young star.
Rafael parts ways with Lyon
We can confirm the departure of @ORafa2, at his request, to Istanbul Basaksehir on a free transfer.https://t.co/mdg0gQgrSd— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 8, 2020
Carrasco signs permanent deal with Atletico until 2024
[📝] ¡@CarrascoY21 ya es rojiblanco! ⚡— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 8, 2020
🇧🇪 El internacional belga firma con nuestro club para las siguientes 4️⃣ temporadas tras llegar a un acuerdo de traspaso con el Dalian Professional FC 🤩
👉 https://t.co/zWJIkcuERF
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/2FfeZImaoj
Barca to step up hunt for Garcia
Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The youngster, who is a product of the famed La Masia system, has opted against penning a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and has less than 12 months left to run on his current terms.
Dybala deal lined up by Juve
Juventus believe they are finally close to putting fresh terms in place with Paulo Dybala, claims Tuttosport.
A new contract for the Argentine forward has been mooted for some time and the Serie A champions believe a key man is now ready to put pen to paper.
Leeds make approach for PSG's Draxler
Whites target fourth major signing of the summer
Leeds United have approached Paris Saint-Germain over a possible deal for Julian Draxler - according to RMC Sport.
The Whites are eager to add the Germany international to their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League, but he does not wish to leave Parc des Princes.
Draxler, who only has one year left to run on his current contract with PSG, featured in 22 matches across all competitions for the club in 2019-20.
Everton to take Tomori on loan
‘Suarez has Juventus DNA & will thrive alongside Ronaldo’
Luis Suarez has Juventus “DNA” and would have no problem slotting in alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A champions, says former Barcelona director Ariedo Braida.
He has told Tuttosport: "Suarez is a fighter and his battling spirit infects the rest of his teams. He has character and the DNA to play for Juventus and other big clubs."
Arsenal backtrack on Holding plans
Arsenal are, according to Sky Sports, no longer willing to loan out Rob Holding.
Newcastle were expected to take the defender on a season-long deal, but the Gunners have revised their plans.
Barca want Umtiti to be part of Depay deal
Coutinho’s agent rules out Premier League move
Philippe Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has ruled out a return to the Premier League being made by the former Liverpool star, with Barcelona wanting him back “so badly” from a loan spell at Bayern Munich.
Talksport have been told: "Koeman called him right after the Champions League victory with Bayern, the following day, and told him he’s very much in his plans and would like him to return."
Fresh face in Florence
Jack Bonaventura is in Florence 📍#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/dVIr7nMM7K— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) September 8, 2020
Second bid lodged for Arsenal keeper
Emi Martinez has been the subject of a second bid from Aston Villa, according to The Athletic.
The Argentine impressed for Arsenal on the back of 'Project Restart' and is now wanted by clubs willing to offer him a guaranteed No.1 role.
‘Real Madrid & Barcelona will interest Havertz in the future’
Chelsea are “the next logical step” for Kai Havertz but moves to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will still appeal to the highly-rated playmaker in the future, says former Bayer Leverkusen coach Wolfgang Holzhauser.
He has told Goal and SPOX: "It does not mean that clubs like Real and Barca will not be of interest to Kai Havertz in the future. He is only 21 years old."
Liverpool looking into Brewster sale
Liverpool are considering selling Rhian Brewster, claims Sky Sports.
It is reported that the Reds could agree to let the highly-rated striker head elsewhere - with Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Brighton all keen - if they get a buy-back option.
Villa agree £28m deal for Watkins
Aston Villa have agreed a £28 million ($37m) deal with Brentford for Ollie Watkins, reports BBC Sport.
Dean Smith is eager to land another goalscorer and the deal for a man currently turning out in the Championship could be worth as much as £33m ($43m) with add-ons.
Man Utd bid for Reguilon hits stumbling block
Manchester United's efforts to prise Sergio Reguilon away from Real Madrid have hit a stumbling block, according to COPE.
The Red Devils are keen on the highly-rated left-back but are reluctant to bow to the Blancos' demands for a buy-back clause to be inserted in any deal.
Inter complete capture of Kolarov
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter (@Inter_en) September 8, 2020
Aleksandar #Kolarov joins Inter! ⚫🔵
👉 https://t.co/mnmBArvfzO#WelcomeKolarov #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/uWMmxi9Y99
Leipzig announce signing of Germany U19s star Samardzic
Lazar #Samardzic is a Bull! ⭐#RBLeipzig have signed 18-year-old Germany youth international Lazar #Samardzic from @HerthaBSC_EN ✍️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 8, 2020
Welcome, Lazar 🙌
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/KKJLhPGmPd
Batshuayi set to sign new Chelsea deal ahead of Palace loan
Michy Batshuayi is set to sign a new contract with Chelsea before re-joining Crystal Palace on loan - as the Daily Mail reports.
The Belgian striker will sign a one-year extension with the Blues, who have moved to ensure that he does not leave on a free transfer next summer.
Batshuayi will be sent straight back to Palace after the deal is officially announced, having previously taken in a six-month loan spell at Selhurst Park in 2019-20.
Real will consider Haaland swoop in 2021
Real Madrid will consider a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2021 - according to Don Balon.
The Norwegian will be free to leave Westfalenstadion if the €75 million (£68m/$88m) release clause in his contract is met, and the Blancos are now weighing up the merits of a possible deal.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is a keen admirer of Haaland, and the club will be watching his development with BVB closely over the next 12 months.
Leicester in position to beat Man Utd to Brooks deal
Leicester are well placed to beat Manchester United to a deal for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks - according to MEN.
The 23-year-old is expecting to receive a formal offer from the Foxes in the coming days, while the Red Devils continue to prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
Brooks missed most of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury, featuring in just nine Premier League games in total.
Inter will have to fork out €60m to land Kante
Inter will have to fork out a €60 million (£54m/$71m) fee to land N'Golo Kante's signature this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is eager to reunite with the French midfielder at San Siro, with the Nerazzurri prepared to offer him an €8m-per-year contract at San Siro.
The Blues are open to selling Kante, but will not accept any offers that come in below their asking price.
Man City bring in Bronze
She's back! 💙 pic.twitter.com/kPKKhxx2QT— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2020
Chelsea loan Kenedy to Granada
🔴⚪️ #KenedyNazarí— Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) September 8, 2020
📄 El #Granada acuerda con el @ChelseaFC la cesión de Robert Kenedy.
🖊️ Jugará como rojiblanco hasta junio de 2021.
ℹ️ https://t.co/nmmgmHezja pic.twitter.com/DruMcN0NMo
Haaland addresses possibility of Premier League move
Erling Haaland addressed the possibility of a Premier League move after inspiring Norway's win over Northern Ireland on Monday night.
Haaland hit a brace to help Norway seal a comprehensive 5-1 win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, taking his tally for club and country in 2020 to 18 goals in 20 appearances.
Lars Lagerback, who serves as Norway's head coach, drew comparisons between the Borussia Dortmund striker and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the match, and he did his best to live up to that billing on the UEFA Nations League stage.
Read the full story on Goal.
Guardiola calls for Koulibaly capture
Man City boss wants centre-half deal done
Pep Guardiola has urged the Manchester City board to snap up Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, reports Express Sport.
The Senegalese centre-half has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and 2020 could be the year in which a big-money deal finally gets done.
Robinson closing on West Brom move
Callum Robinson is closing in on a permanent move to West Brom, reports The Telegraph.
The Sheffield United forward spent the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies and will now be staying on in the West Midlands, with Oliver Burke moving in the opposite direction.
Higuain negotiating Juventus departure
Gonzalo Higuain's representatives are in Turin to discuss the striker's departure from Juventus, Goal has learned.
The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami and has been informed that he is free to secure a switch away from the Serie A champions.
Man Utd willing to offload Romero
Manchester United are actively looking to offload Sergio Romero, according to Express Sport.
The Red Devils have welcomed Dean Henderson back into their ranks and have no need for an Argentina international goalkeeper to continue filling back-up duties.
'Inter never discussed move for Messi'
Inter were never “in a state to make an offer” for Lionel Messi, claims Javier Zanetti, with the Nerazzurri’s vice-president also claiming that Barcelona have made no approach for Lautaro Martinez.
Zanetti has told TyC Sports: "Our market is about selling first and then buying - we have to respect financial fair play. There was no point sitting down [for talks with Messi]."
Liverpool-linked Thiago to miss start of Bayern's pre-season
Liverpool linked midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the start of Bayern Munich's pre-season - according to Bild.
The 29-year-old will not report to the club's training facility for coronavirus testing on Tuesday after being granted a few extra days off following the international break.
Thiago, who starred in Spain's draw with Germany last week and win over Ukraine on Sunday, is reportedly seeking a transfer after rejecting a contract extension at Bayern.
Handanovic commits to fresh terms with Inter
Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has committed to fresh terms with the club - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 36-year-old was due to become a free agent in 2021, but has reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri over a one-year extension.
Handanovic racked up 48 appearances for Inter across all competitions last season.
Napoli eager to bring in Veretout to replace Allan
Napoli are eager to bring in Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout - according to Calcio Mercato.
Gennaro Gattuso has targeted the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for Allan, who joined Everton last weekend.
Napoli are planning to launch an official offer for Veretout before the start of the new Serie A season.
West Ham set to launch improved bid for Tarkowski
West Ham are set to launch an improved bid for Burnley defender James Tarkowski - according to the Evening Standard.
The Hammers have already seen a £27 million ($35m) offer for the 27-year-old rejected, but are ready to submit a fresh proposal worth £30 million ($39m)- plus add-ons.
Tarkowski is believed to be open to a move away from Burnley in order to increase his chances of getting back into the England squad.
Klopp blocks Brewster's Newcastle transfer
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has blocked the transfer of Rhain Brewster to Newcastle United.
The Express reports that Klopp wants Brewster to stay at Anfield instead of being loaned to the Magpies, after he spent last season at Swansea.
Newcastle announced the signing of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on Monday evening.
Adelaide talent set to join Melb City
Adelaide United youngster Taras Gomulka is close to joining Melbourne City, according to InDaily.
The 18-year-old - who broke into the Reds first team last season - is said to have been offered a senior contract with City, while Adelaide have only provided scholarship terms.
Aston Villa eyeing Liverpool youngster Brewster
Aston Villa are ready to buy Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, according to The Sun.
The Birmingham side are seeking more firepower next season and are ready to splash £20 million ($26m) on the England Under-21 man.
Inter confident of completing Vidal move
Inter are bullish about their prospects of signing Arturo Vidal from Barcelona, Sky Sport Italia reports.
He will sign a deal that expires in 2022.
Rennes and Napoli battle for Boga
Rennes and Napoli are the two sides closest to signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, L'Equipe reports.
While Napoli have offered their Serie A rivals the best package, Boga has reportedly been impressed with the opportunities the Ligue 1 side have offered him.
'I know that there is interest' - Depay confirms Barcelona are considering transfer
Memphis Depay has confirmed he is aware of interest from Barcelona but says he is unsure on the likelihood of a move this summer.
Chelsea eyeing Areola as Mendy alternative
Chelsea have been offered Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to Le10Sport, and they could move for him if their move for Rennes' Edouard Mendy breaks down.
Meanwhile, Areola has been targeted by Rennes if they lose Mendy to the Stamford Bridge side.
Partey in contract deadlock with Atletico Madrid
Thomas Partey is no closer to signing an Atletico Madrid contract, according to Marca.
Atleti wanted him to pen a new deal to raise his release clause from its current position of €50 million (£45m/$59m), but the coronavirus pandemic has hampered that plan.
Martinez set for Inter stay as Barca move for Depay
Barcelona move for Lautaro shut down
Inter's Lautaro Martinez is "out of the market", according to reports from Sky Sport Italia.
Although a target for Barcelona, the Italian club are refusing to yield him, forcing the Catalans to look at other options, such as Memphis Depay.
Aston Villa make King move
Aston Villa are readying a £16 million ($21m) bid for Joshua King, according to the Telegraph.
The Bournemouth striker is set to depart the club after their relegation to the Championship.