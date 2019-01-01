Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to sell £200m Pogba & Lukaku

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he will not tolerate players at Manchester Unitedwho are "driven by money or fame".

The United manager is expected to lead an overhaul of the squad in the wake of another disappointing campaign in which the Red Devils have been left well off the pace set by Premier League title challengers and , and have lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions.

There is speculation that a significant part of the first-team squad could be moved on in the transfer window, with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio likely to depart on free transfers and the futures of Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian unclear.

Read more here!